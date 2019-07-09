Five ways to combat burnout

Instead of prioritizing tasks by deadline or importance, do them in order of how effective you’ll be at a given time. Does it take a while for your brain to warm up in the morning? Focus on rote responsibilities first, then dive in to more complex duties when you’re ready. This will make you more productive, provided you don’t miss any deadlines.

If you are one of the many people feeling burned out at work — 96 percent of millennials surveyed recently by the Illinois psychiatric center Yellowbrick said burnout affected their everyday life — try these suggestions from Azimuth Psychological , a Boston practice specializing in people in high-pressure careers.

2. Delegate

If there’s someone else who can handle a task — an intern, an assistant — ask him or her to do it. Even if you have to take some time to train the person, even if he or she might not do it quite as perfectly as you can, it’s worth it to save your time and brainpower. As Elsa from “Frozen” would say, “Let it go!”

3. Cut back on drinking

In many high-stress workplaces, employees go out for drinks, and more drinks, to blow off steam. But overdoing it can hurt your body, and your brain. It also leads to exhaustion, especially as you get older — exactly what you don’t need when you have a demanding job.

4. Give yourself a break

Take time to play with your kids, watch a movie, or simply do nothing. And don’t feel bad about it. We aren’t built to work all the time, and don’t perform as well when we do.

5. Get a hobby

Play golf, learn to knit — it doesn’t matter. When you do something that engages your brain in a different way, it can ward off burnout. Even if you only do it occasionally, it will give your mind a much-needed break from thinking about work.

