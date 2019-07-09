Merrimack Valley businesses plead for help after gas incident

Near 900 locally-owned businesses in Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover were impacted, Rivera said. Many homes and businesses went without heat or hot water for weeks late last year as Columbia Gas raced to replace miles of underground pipes damaged during the incident.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said many businesses still are not seeing the same level of customers they had before the incident, and some have not yet received full payouts of their claims to Colombia Gas, the utility whose construction work triggered the explosions and fires that damaged buildings and forced evacuations on Sept. 13.

Local officials and politicians announced a marketing campaign to help businesses that are still struggling to regain customers after the gas explosions last year in the Merrimack Valley.

Advertisement

The construction work took a heavy toll, cordoning off streets and limiting the movements of residents and customers within the affected area in the three communities. Now, some 10 months after the incident, Rivera said more than 70 percent of local businesses have resumed normal operations, but many others have not.

Rivera said “unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles” such as financial documentation requirements are preventing Columbia Gas from paying business owners what they’re owed for months of closures and broken equipment.

“Colombia Gas thinks it’s a process where everyone has 100 percent of the documentation,” he said. “They could waive all those things and just pay people.”

Dubbed, “Rock the Register,” the marketing campaign will include ads in newspapers, magazines, television and radio promoting shopping at small businesses.

Also on Tuesday, Columbia Gas announced it had reached a settlement with the family of Leonel Rondon, an 18-year-old Lawrence resident who was killed when a collapsing chimney fell on him. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Columbia Gas added it will set up a separate scholarship fund in Rondon’s name.

Advertisement

Allison Hagan can be reached at allison.hagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @allisonhxgan.