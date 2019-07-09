Money from sale of GE complex to fund new housing projects

“We do have a housing crisis here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said. “Homeownership, particularly in communities of color, is nowhere near where it should be.”

Governor Charlie Baker visited the Olmsted Green housing development in Mattapan on Tuesday to announce the state will spend $86 million of the GE property proceeds on “workforce housing” developments for middle-income families through the quasipublic MassHousing agency. Of that amount, $60 million will be devoted to homeownership projects, helping to subsidize the construction of more than 500 homes.

The Baker administration is taking most of the proceeds from the recent sale of the General Electric headquarters property and plowing it into affordable housing.

Advertisement

The projects funded with the GE money will be income-restricted, typically for buyers and renters earning between 60 and 120 percent of the median household income for the Boston area.

The money will be doled out through the Workforce Housing Initiative, administered by MassHousing, which the agency began with $100 million in 2016.

At Olmsted Green, the Workforce Housing Initiative funded 22 income-restricted, two-bedroom townhouses; half were sold at a price of $237,500 to buyers who earned less than the area’s median income, and the other half sold for $213,000 to buyers who earned less than 80 percent of the median, a MassHousing spokesman said.

About 500 people applied to buy those 22 units, he said.

GE had originally planned a three-building complex on a 2.7-acre site in Fort Point that was partially subsidized with state funds. But since its move from Connecticut to temporary Boston offices in 2016, GE has endured a number of financial setbacks, forcing the company to downsize and sell off the Fort Point property.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development bought the property for $252 million in May, and the proceeds were split between GE and the state. The complex includes two older brick buildings that are being renovated and joined together, as well as space and permits for a 12-story tower. GE plans to move into the brick buildings later this year.

Advertisement

The state’s share of the proceeds totaled $98 million, which includes an $11 million profit on its investment in the property.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.