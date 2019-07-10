The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.75 percent from 3.73 percent the week before.

Friday, July 12

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Choose your path

Hear two veterans of Boston Consulting Group share their life stories and give advice to those considering the consulting path at this open-ended discussion hosted by the German-American Business Council of Boston. There will be a Q&A session. Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Offices of SAP America Inc., 53 State St., 16th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get the gig

Learn how to sell your product or service to the federal government at this training from the US Small Business Administration. Participants will learn how the application process works and the programs for which their business may qualify. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tip O’Neill Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Master spreadsheets

Learn how to use the ubiquitous yet sometimes-challenging Microsoft Excel at this training from General Assembly. Students will learn how to use advanced Excel functions in their business. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.