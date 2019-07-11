Twitter back up for some after going down for many users

The social networking giant Twitter went down for a period of time on Thursday, according to a message on a website that monitors its status.

Users trying to access the site Thursday afternoon were met with a message that said “Something is technically wrong.” It was not immediately clear how widespread the outage was.

The website status.twitterstat.us indicated that there was a service disruption and that the company was working to restore access. There was no information on when the site may be back up.