Twitter back up for some after going down for many users

By Christina Prignano Globe staff,Updated July 11, 2019, 56 minutes ago
The social networking giant Twitter went down for a period of time on Thursday, according to a message on a website that monitors its status.

Users trying to access the site Thursday afternoon were met with a message that said “Something is technically wrong.” It was not immediately clear how widespread the outage was.

The website status.twitterstat.us indicated that there was a service disruption and that the company was working to restore access. There was no information on when the site may be back up.

The sudden disruption came as President Trump planned to host a social media summit at the White House, where he was expected to air grievances he has with sites like Twitter, Google, and Facebook.

Those three companies weren’t invited to the event, their representatives told the Associated Press.

The social media service appeared to be back up and running by around 3:50 p.m., leading many to joke about the outage.

The status.twitterstat.us website indicated at 3:56 p.m. that the outage“was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing,” and that some people may be able to access Twitter again.