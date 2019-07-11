Twitter back up for some after going down for many users
The social networking giant Twitter went down for a period of time on Thursday, according to a message on a website that monitors its status.
Users trying to access the site Thursday afternoon were met with a message that said “Something is technically wrong.” It was not immediately clear how widespread the outage was.
The website status.twitterstat.us indicated that there was a service disruption and that the company was working to restore access. There was no information on when the site may be back up.
The sudden disruption came as President Trump planned to host a social media summit at the White House, where he was expected to air grievances he has with sites like Twitter, Google, and Facebook.
Those three companies weren’t invited to the event, their representatives told the Associated Press.
The social media service appeared to be back up and running by around 3:50 p.m., leading many to joke about the outage.
I just appreciate that Twitter went out during Trump's social media summit.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 11, 2019
Today, we were all shadow banned.
IS EVERYONE OKAY— J.D. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) July 11, 2019
i got so desperate i logged into my linkedin account— Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) July 11, 2019
OMG TWITTER WAS DOWN FOR A FEW MINUTES WHAT DID I MISS— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 11, 2019
Can’t believe I had to go a solid hour without this site to bravely reinforce my existing beliefs, I was nearly plagued by a doubt— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 11, 2019
The status.twitterstat.us website indicated at 3:56 p.m. that the outage“was due to an internal configuration change, which we’re now fixing,” and that some people may be able to access Twitter again.