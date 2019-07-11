Weekend Agenda

Saturday, July 13 TRAINING Crack the code

Dive headfirst into building websites from scratch at this coding crash course from General Assembly. Students will learn HTML and CSS coding language to create their own website by the end of the day. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PARTY

Mix with entrepreneurs

Meet other professionals from Boston’s tech scene at this party celebrating the end of a crowdfunding campaign for fashion startup Qatchcode. There be free drinks, food, and a raffle. Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m., Innovation and Design Building, One Design Center Place, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday, July 14

WORKSHOP

Explore podcasting

Learn about the world of podcasting and decide what format is right for you at this class hosted by Cambridge Community Television. Attendees will learn what equipment they will need and what kinds of stories can be told through the medium. Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m., Cambridge Community Television , 438 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SOCIAL EVENT

Party with hospitality professionals

Relax and enjoy drinks on a rooftop bar at this special event for professionals in the hospitality industry run by the DoubleTree Boston Cambridge. Food is half price for industry workers. Sunday, 5 p.m. to midnight, Over The Charles Rooftop Bar, 400 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

