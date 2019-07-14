The week ahead in business

Monday, July 15 TRAINING Express yourself

Learn how to communicate assertively at this class for businesswomen by BostonSpeaks. Attendees will identify their own communication problems and learn techniques to overcome them. Monday, noon to 1 p.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free with RSVP. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, July 16

SOCIAL EVENT

Drinks after work

Casually mix with local professionals at this happy hour hosted by educational platform edX and women’s networking agency She+ Geeks Out. There will be food and drinks available. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., edX Offices, 141 Portland St., Cambridge. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Make high-speed connections

Demo your 5G project with other Boston-area tech professionals at this networking event from the Verizon 5G Lab. There will also be an information session on a Verizon 5G challenge with prizes up to $1 million. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., The Alley, Powered by Verizon, 10 Ware St., Cambridge. Free with RSVP, limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 17

SHOWCASE

Improved learning

Explore classroom solutions at this educational tech startup showcase from LearnLaunch. Teachers will have the opportunity to network with other education professionals, learn about new projects, and enjoy free food. Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., LearnLaunch, 281 Summer St., 2nd floor. Free for educators, $6.94 for general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Networking in America 101

Discover how to build business connections in the US at this session for immigrants and international students by CareerGuruGlobal. Instructors will offer coaching on cross-cultural communication. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, July 18

CONSULTATION

Legal help

Get a free one-on-one advice session about your small business with volunteer attorneys from some of Boston’s top law firms at this event by Lawyers for Civil Rights. There will also be workshops led by lawyers on taxes, intellectual property, employment, leases, and contracts. Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Suffolk University Law School, 120 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

PANEL

Hash things out

Discuss the future of cannabis in Massachusetts with entrepreneurs at this panel discussion by General Assembly. Topics will include the rapid expansion of the local market and the status of CBD. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $25 to $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, July 19

SEMINAR

Academic ambition

Get practical tips on networking as an academic and advancing your career at this event hosted by Massbio and the Brigham Research Institute. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carrie Hall, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, 15 Francis St., 2nd floor. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.