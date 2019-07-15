Tuesday, July 16 MEETUP Mix and mingle

Socialize with local professionals at this get-together hosted by educational platform edX and the women’s networking agency She+ Geeks Out. There will be food and drinks. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., edX Offices, 141 Portland St., Cambridge. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Connect quickly

Build new business relationships rapidly, regardless of your profession, at this speed-networking event from Network Nite. Tuesday, 8 to 10 p.m., W Boston Lounge, Marriott Hotel, 100 Stuart St., Boston. $28.92. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 17

CONVENTION

Learn better

Find new classroom solutions at this educational tech startup showcase from LearnLaunch. Teachers will have the opportunity to network with other education professionals, learn about new projects, and enjoy free food. Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., LearnLaunch, 281 Summer St., second floor. Free for educators, $6.94 for general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

How to make it in America

Discover how to build an American business at this learning session for immigrants and international students by CareerGuruGlobal. Coaching on cross-cultural communication and networking in the United States. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

