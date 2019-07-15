Car plant closings, corruption color Detroit Three-UAW talks

General Motors riled the union months ago by putting four US factories on the chopping block. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and its UAW counterparts are still dealing with the legal fallout from ex-union and company officials draining millions from a union training fund to enrich themselves. And Ford is said to be prepared to ask hourly workers to pony up more for health care that will otherwise cost the carmaker dearly next year.

This is the difficult backdrop the United Auto Workers and Detroit Three have to overcome to clinch new four-year labor contracts. Negotiations kick off this week with handshake ceremonies hosted by one of the largest US unions and car manufacturers employing almost 150,000 members.

On one side of the bargaining table will be union brass angry about plant closures and embarrassed by scandal. On the other will be auto executives sweating shrinking sales and risky billion-dollar bets to survive an era of disruption.

‘‘We’ve had a 10-year run of strong economics in the US — that doesn’t stay on forever,’’ Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s automotive president, told reporters Monday. ‘‘We need to maintain a competitiveness and a negotiations process that gives us a way to be competitive in any economic cycle.’’

Advertisement

That’s a sentiment UAW President Gary Jones doesn’t want to hear. ‘‘Despite record profits, labor is still being asked to take concessions,’’ he said. ‘‘Our jobs have been outsourced to companies paying lower wages in the United States, Mexico, China, and all over the world. This must stop.’’

Here’s a look at the key issues the union and automakers have to overcome to before their contracts expire in mid-September:

— Protecting plants: GM’s shock decision to cut off any future product from car and powertrain plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Maryland incensed the UAW and made the company a target of criticism from President Trump, Democratic candidates, and members of congress.

Advertisement

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes isn’t going to let those factories go down without a fight. The head of the union’s GM department has said those plants ‘‘will not be forgotten’’ and hopes to secure work for members at every one of the facilities. It’ll be an uphill climb, especially with GM’s shuttered Chevrolet Cruze plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it’s trying to sell to electric truck maker Workhorse Group Inc.

The union has less of a beef on this front with Fiat Chrysler, which is planning to hire 6,500 workers to boost Jeep SUV and Ram truck output, and Ford, which is currying favor with big investments to build electric and self-driving vehicles in Michigan. But the union is still going to battle for whatever job security measures it can secure for other factories even though the US auto market is shrinking.

— Temp workers: The Detroit automakers were able to offset some of the additional labor cost added by handing out raises during the last round of contracts in 2015 by convincing the UAW to let them employ more temporary workers. These arrangements are helpful when the companies need extra help to launch a new model or cover summer vacation schedules.

But GM’s desire to bring on more temp workers is going to run headlong into UAW leadership, who heard an earful during their bargaining convention in March. Members were fired up about limiting use of temps because they’re paid less, are eligible for skimpier benefits, and have weaker protections under the union contract.

Advertisement

‘‘We’ve been watching a race to the bottom over the past several years for working men and women in this country,’’ Jones said Monday at the union’s handshake ceremony with Ford. ‘‘With this year’s negotiations, we will halt that race to the bottom.’’

— Health care: UAW members have some of the best health-care benefits in America, contributing just 3 percent to their own coverage, compared with 29 percent for the average employee-covered family plan, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Automakers are crying uncle, with a source at Ford saying health care costs for its 56,000 hourly workers will top $1 billion next year for the first time. GM pays about $900 million a year for the health benefits of its US hourly staff.

To reduce runaway health care costs, the carmakers are going to have to get creative, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor, and economics at the Center for Automotive Research.

‘‘It’s the third rail — you don’t mess with people’s benefits,’’ Dziczek said. ‘‘The membership will resist and have a hard time ratifying major cost-share changes. They’ve got good benefits and they don’t want to see them change.’’

— Corruption scandal: A dark cloud hanging over this year’s talks will be the corruption scandal embroiling the training center jointly run by Fiat Chrysler and the UAW.

In what has been a slow-moving public relations nightmare, federal prosecutors have indicted former officials for participating in a years-long scheme that the federal government has said funneled millions to ex-leaders at the company and union. Lavish gifts including credit cards, golf trips, designer clothing, furniture, and jewelry changed hands as part of an alleged plan on Fiat Chrysler’s part to keep senior UAW officials ‘‘fat, dumb, and happy,’’ according to legal documents.

Advertisement

Both the company and the union have blamed the scandal on a group of bad apples and insisted the corruption had no impact on their 2015 contract. Still, the union may feel pressured to put up more of a fight to prove to any doubting members that they are bargaining hard for workers.