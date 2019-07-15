Developer, biotech investment firm plan eight-story South Boston lab

“Professionals in the life sciences sector are responsible for countless breakthroughs in service to humanity,” said Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, in a statement. “They deserve physical environments that are well located, highly functional, and otherwise superior.”

Office giant Tishman Speyer, which just wrapped up two buildings on the Seaport’s Pier Four, and Los Angeles-based venture capital firm Bellco Capital, said Tuesday that they’re partnering on their first project together and aim to grow innovative pharmaceutical companies at a new building at 105 West First St.

In the latest sign that South Boston is emerging as a new hub for life sciences, a New York real estate developer and a veteran biotech investment firm are teaming up to build a lab on First Street, near Channel Center.

Advertisement

A new firm formed by the two companies — Breakthrough Properties — last week spent $80 million to buy the eight-tenths-of-an-acre site. It now houses a facility for telecom company RCN Corp. In 2017, a group led by veteran Boston developer Dick Galvin won city approval to put an eight-story, 266,000-square-foot office building there, which is what Breakthrough plans to build. It hopes to start construction early next year and open the building in 2021.

A growing number of life science heavyweights are pouring into the neighborhood, which developers see as an attractive alternative to pricey, and crowded, Kendall Square in Cambridge.

Across the street, Kendall development pioneers Alexandria Real Estate Equities is proposing a six-story lab building on what is now the Coppersmith bar. Alexandria and National Development also recently spent a combined $333 million to buy General Electric’s headquarters campus, as well as a neighboring parking garage a few blocks up A Street. They are likely to woo life science companies to the site.

Related Beal is expected to propose at least some lab space as part of its development of 6 acres along Fort Point Channel that the developer purchased from Procter & Gamble earlier this year.

Advertisement

Lab developers also are circling other sites in the area, citing its growing population and easy access to the Red Line, South Station, and downtown Boston.

The deal also highlights the value of already-permitted development sites in the neighborhood. Breakthrough Properties is paying more than triple the $25 million that Galvin’s CV Properties and investment firm Ares Management paid for the site, according to deeds filed in Suffolk County in April 2018. CV and Ares had a contract to purchase the site by late 2016, when they filed plans for the eight-story office building. They won approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency and other city agencies in 2017 and intended to build the building themselves, a spokeswoman said, but the market accelerated so fast that they changed plans and sold it instead.

For Tishman and Bellco, it’s the start of a partnership they hope to spread to other hot biotech markets around the country.

And it’s the latest example of a growing trend of life science developers aiming to, in effect, grow their own tenants.

Alexandria has recently opened “Launch Labs” spaces in some of its buildings, aimed at small but rapidly growing biotech startups. Now Tishman is partnering with Bellco, an established investment fund, to build space for drug makers on the rise. Bellco founded cell therapy firms Kite Pharma, which Gilead Sciences acquired in 2017 for $11.9 billion, and Allogene Therapeutics, which went public last year.

Advertisement

“Life science entrepreneurs deserve to have environments that foster scientific innovation,” said Bellco cofounder Dr. Arie Belldegrun. “The importance of creating and expanding well-located centers of excellence in the world’s key life science research centers is paramount.”

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bytimlogan.