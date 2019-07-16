Thursday, July 18 CONSULTATION Legal help

Get a free one-on-one advice session about your small business with volunteer attorneys from some of Boston’s top law firms at this event from Lawyers for Civil Rights. There will also be workshops led by lawyers on taxes, intellectual property, employment, leases, and contracts. Thursday, 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., Suffolk University Law School, 120 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Hash things out

Discuss the future of cannabis in Massachusetts with entrepreneurs at this panel discussion from General Assembly. Topics will include the rapid expansion of the local market and the status of CBD. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $25 to $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Get smart

Learn how to “hack your phd” and use it in business at this workshop from Brandeis Innovation. Participants will learn how their academic accomplishments can be utilized in a startup or company. Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m., Brandeis University, 415 South St., Usdan International Lounge, Waltham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Spread the word

Discover how social media platforms can help your business succeed during a training by the Center for Women & Enterprise. Attendees will explore using websites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Pinterest to engage audiences. Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m., Harvard Innovation Lab — Batten Hall, 125 Western Ave., room 150, Allston. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

