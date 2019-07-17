The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan remained at 3.75 percent.

Friday, July 19

SEMINAR

Academic ambition

Get practical tips on networking as an academic and advancing your career at this event hosted by Massbio and the Brigham Research Institute. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carrie Hall, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, 15 Francis St., second floor. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PRODUCT DEMO

Test the food of tomorrow

Come taste a selection of experimental food products and see retail technologies before they debut commercially at this popup from Revolution Retail. Edible coffee snacks, kelp jerky, and other foods will be available. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 388 North Market St., Boston. Free. Go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Crack the code

Learn the basics of the widely used programming language Python at this class from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $299. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

HAPPY HOUR

Network over drinks

Connect with other female professionals while celebrating the end of another work week at this social event by nonprofit business organization Women Accelerators. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cambridge Brewing Company, 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

