Jet2 sends big bill to passenger for flight return to London

The state of New York on Thursday lined up the largest single procurement for renewable energy by any state in US history. Among the winners: Eversource Energy, based in Boston and Hartford, and its Danish partner, Orsted. The two companies’ Sunrise Wind project secured an agreement to produce 880 megawatts of power for New York ratepayers. These wind turbines would go up in federal waters south of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, near the companies’ Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects. The wind farm would be served by an operations and maintenance hub in Port Jefferson, N.Y. The other big winner was Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, which will build an 816-megawatt project called Empire Wind in waters south of New York City. Together, the two wind farms will provide enough power for more than 1 million homes. Construction is scheduled to begin on both projects in 2022. — JON CHESTO

LEGAL

Public defenders rally to demand collective bargaining

Dozens of public defenders and their supporters from around the state rallied at the State House Thursday to once again demand collective bargaining rights — a battle they have been waging for seven years. The 750 lawyers, investigators, and social service advocates who work for the Committee for Public Counsel Services are state employees, but are not covered by the state’s collective bargaining statute for public employees. Bills in the House and Senate would remedy this and have been referred to their respective Ways and Means committees. The effort marks the fourth consecutive legislative session in which bills addressing the problem have been introduced. In the meantime, these workers have formed an unofficial union, with a president, an executive board, and representatives in each office. Massachusetts public defenders are among the lowest paid in the country, ranking just below West Virginia when cost of living is accounted for, according to a 2014 Massachusetts Bar Association report. — KATIE JOHNSTON

HEALTH CARE

Boston Medical Center, nurses reach agreement on contract

Boston Medical Center and the union representing nearly 1,700 nurses have reached a four-year contract agreement that includes wage increases, workplace safety initiatives, and payment for professional development. District 1199 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents registered nurses and licensed practical nurses at the hospital, said Thursday that the contract would help recruit and retain nurses in a competitive market. Nurses will receive a 5 percent pay increase on the anniversary of their hire. Those on the top step will receive 7 percent before October 2022. A 1 percent bonus will be awarded in April 2021. In addition, the hospital will hire an independent security consultant and offer free classes in de-escalating potentially dangerous situations and other safety-related topics. — FELICE J. FREYER

RETAIL

Barneys could file for bankruptcy

Luxurious clothes . . . threadbare finances? Two generations ago, Barneys New York Inc. was the icon of high fashion and innovation for men and women. Today, the department store is exploring restructuring options that could include filing for bankruptcy. The reason? The retailer is struggling to keep up with higher rent and adapt to changing consumer habits. Barneys is working with financial advisers at MIII Partners and lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Founded as a men’s retailer in 1923 in downtown Manhattan, Barneys New York operates flagship stores in New York City on Madison Avenue and downtown in Chelsea, as well as in Boston, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. — BLOOMBERG

AVIATION

Disruptive airline passenger billed more than $100,000

It was called one of the worst cases of air rage in recent British history, complete with RAF fighter jets scrambling to escort the jet back home. And now the accused passenger is facing a sky-high bill. Chloe Haines stands accused of ‘‘aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior’’ and Jet2 airline sent her a bill for $106,000. She has also been banned from the airline for the rest of her life. Officials said the plane bound for Turkey in June had to return to Stansted Airport in London. The 25-year-old British woman was arrested by Essex Police when the plane landed and is free on bail. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Appeals court upholds the conviction of “Pharma Bro”

Former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as ‘‘Pharma Bro,’’ lost his appeal Thursday of a securities fraud conviction, along with a $7.3 million forfeiture of assets. A judge sentenced Shkreli to seven years in prison last year for his conviction on charges he looted a drug company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million in stock and cash to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and promptly raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Toy store trying to make a limited comeback

The first two new Toys R Us stores will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain. Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, said an online experience will follow. He said brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks. Plans are to open a store in The Galleria mall in Houston and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet — a fraction of the brand’s former big box stores. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Third Love, online lingerie site, to open temporary store in NYC

ThirdLove Inc., an online lingerie seller, has tried to be the antithesis of Victoria’s Secret. Now it’s taking a page from its larger rival’s playbook: stores. The startup, which launched in 2012 and positioned itself as a body-positive bra option, will open a temporary boutique in Manhattan’s SoHo district — a 10-minute walk from the nearest Victoria’s Secret — where it will cull data from customers on their shopping and dressing-room preferences. The shop will be open through the end of the year and the company declined to say if it sees more stores in its future. ThirdLove has been a hit on the web, using its Fit Finder questionnaire and 78 different sizes to attract shoppers tired of tugging at ill-fitting bras. — BLOOMBERG

INTERNATIONAL

EU fines Qualcomm $271 million for alleged ‘predatory pricing’

In yet another European Union move against a US tech giant, the bloc’s antitrust chief on Thursday fined chipmaker Qualcomm $271 million, accusing it of ‘‘predatory pricing’’ to drive a competitor out of the market. EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (left) said Qualcomm was abusing its market dominance in 3G baseband chipsets. She said it sold them below the cost of production to force startup Icera out of the market almost a decade ago. Icera was based in Britain and was seen as a rival that could eventually threaten Qualcomm’s dominance. Qualcomm said it plans to appeal Thursday’s fine to an EU court and denied the charges.