Target will open a small-format store in the Fields Corner shopping plaza in 2020

“Target continues to look for additional ways we can serve guests throughout the Greater Boston area and meet the needs of our communities,” she said. “We’re excited to open the Dorchester Fields Corner store in 2020 to bring Target even closer to new and existing guests.”

The Minneapolis-based retailer will bring its small-format concept to the 27,000-foot storefront at 500 Geneva Ave., Jacqueline DeBuse, a company spokesperson said. It will be the company’s 35th store in Greater Boston.

A Target store will open next year in the Fields Corner shopping plaza in Dorchester, filling in a gap left by the Fallas discount department store, which shuttered late last year .

Tom Cifrino, who owns the shopping plaza, said Target signed a 10-year lease with eight five-year options, which could secure the shopping center in the plaza for the next 50 years. He said the company plans to do a complete interior and exterior renovation of the store, which will be Dorchester’s second. The first is in the South Bay shopping plaza.

The Dorchester Reporter first reported the news of Target’s decision to expand into Fields Corner.

“This is a really good thing for the neighborhood,” Cifrino said, saying that he felt the store would serve the neighborhood’s working class population well. “This is the tenant that as a landlord you wish for.”

Target has been increasingly pushing into the urban core with smaller-format locations. Although its typical suburban footprint is more than 130,000 square feet, DeBuse said, the urban stores tend to contain a limited selection of items that fit the neighborhood’s needs. The brand currently has seven small-format stores in the area, including Roslindale, Packard’s Corner, Porter Square, Central Square, and Medford.

In addition to the new store, Target will also soon begin offering its Drive Up service in the Boston area, allowing customers to buy their products online and have them delivered directly to their cars when they arrive at the store. Several retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, have been experimenting with the these “click and collect” services, which allow busy customers a way to expedite their shopping.

Fallas closed its Dorchester store in late 2018. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/File)

