Weekend Agenda

Saturday PROJECT DEMO The food of tomorrow

Come taste a selection of experimental food products and see retail technologies before they debut commercially at this popup from Revolution Retail. Edible coffee snacks, kelp jerky, and other foods will be available. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, 388 North Market St., Boston. Free. Go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Back to drawing board

Learn how to use the industry-standard graphic design program Adobe Illustrator at this all-day training from General Assembly. Participants will learn basic skills, including designing images for print and web, and how to create logos. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

NETWORKING

Sip and socialize

Beat the weekend heat with other businesspeople at this ‘sip and chill’ event hosted by the Boston chapter of the National Black MBA Association. Complimentary wine tasting and appetizers. Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., The Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Ave., Boston. Free for NBMBAA members and members of the Association of Latino Professionals for America, $20 for the general public. Register online or go to to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SOCIAL EVENT

Talk over tacos

Network with other female professionals at this ‘tacos and tequila’ get-together from Business Women Brunch. Tickets cover a taco bar, one tequila drink, and entry into a raffle. Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., Lolita Fort Point, 253 Summer St., Boston. $35 for one ticket, $60 for two. Register online or go to to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.