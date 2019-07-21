The week ahead in business

Master the art of salary negotiation at this class from Friends of Fort Point Channel. Attendees will learn how to negotiate pay during a job search and after being hired. Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, July 23

PITCHING OPPORTUNITY

Take a shot

Pitch your startup to a panel of experts in just 99 seconds at this competition by Founders Live. The audience favorite will win $20,000 credit in Google Cloud services and the opportunity to discuss their startup further. All entrants will be awarded a $5,000 credit for Amazon web hosting. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC-Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Connect en Mass.

Meet and greet other Bay State professionals at this event by AIMC Business Solutions. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Warehouse Bar & Grille, 40 Broad St., Boston. $8. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 24

SOCIAL MIXER

Mingle after work

Talk about business (or not) at this after-hours event by Network After Work Boston. Free appetizers and one free drink. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Howl At The Moon, 184 High St., Boston. $16.58 general admission, $82.18 for VIPs. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TED TALK

The need for speed?

Join other Boston-area marketers to watch a TED Talk on America’s cultural obsession with speed. Participants will discuss how it applies to their workplaces. Wednesday, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., 290 Congress St., 6th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, July 25

CLASS

Google it

Learn to use Google Analytics to reach your audience in this course from General Assembly. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

By design

Come discuss design with some of Boston’s top professionals at this talk from General Assembly. There will be opportunities to network and gain access to other events. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, July 26

BUSINESS BREAKFAST

Grub for the common good

Have your first meal of the day at this networking opportunity for non-profit professionals by the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber. Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

