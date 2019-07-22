Tuesday, July 23 PITCHES Make a 99-second presentation

Pitch your startup to a panel of experts in just 99 seconds at this competition sponsored by Founders Live. The audience favorite will win a $20,000 Google Cloud services credit. All entrants will be awarded a $5,000 credit for Amazon Web hosting. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC-Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet and greet

Meet and greet other Massachusetts professionals at this event sponsored by AIMC Business Solutions. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Warehouse Bar & Grille, 40 Broad St., Boston. $8. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday, July 24

SOCIAL MIXER

Mingle after work

Talk about business (or not) at this after-hours event hosted by Network After Work Boston. Free appetizers and one free drink. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Howl At The Moon, 184 High St., Boston. $16.58 general admission, $82.18 for VIPs. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TED TALK

The need for speed?

Join other Boston-area marketers to watch a TED Talk on America’s cultural obsession with speed. Participants will discuss how being ever-faster applies to their work places. Wednesday, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., 290 Congress St., sixth floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.