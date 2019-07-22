Lawmakers revive Blue Line extension idea

Among the elements to be studied: capital costs, funding sources, ridership projections, environmental impacts, and, of course, the potential benefits to the entire region.

House and Senate leaders mandated this report by baking it into the new state budget that they approved on Monday. The legislation requires Governor Charlie Baker’s transportation department to evaluate the feasibility of expanding the MBTA’s Blue Line service, or some other form of rapid transit, from the Wonderland Station in Revere to Lynn’s downtown train station by next April (assuming Baker doesn’t veto the measure).

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: State officials will soon be studying the possibility of extending the Blue Line to Lynn.

Score one for Senator Brendan Crighton. The Democrat from Lynn had filed a similar measure as a standalone bill. Then he shrewdly lobbied his colleagues to include the Blue Line item in the state budget, one of the few pieces of major legislation guaranteed to go to Baker’s desk this year.

But it’s hard not to get a feeling of déjà vu.

I remember heading to Lynn for a state-run public hearing about the Blue Line extension — nearly 20 years ago. By that point, the concept had already been kicked around, off and on, for decades. Pushing for the Blue Line is standard campaign fare for any candidate seeking support in this North Shore city of nearly 95,000 people.

Other MBTA expansion projects have pulled out of the station in recent years while the Blue Line extension remains stuck, idling in the rail yard. The South Coast rail line to New Bedford and Fall River is finally chugging along , albeit with a somewhat roundabout route that leaves downtown Taunton out of the mix. The Green Line extension to Somerville and Medford? Construction is well underway, with completion expected by the end of 2021.

Crighton has heard from the skeptics before. So has his predecessor in the Senate seat, Lynn’s mayor, Tom McGee. Promise something frequently enough without it coming to fruition, and people tend not to take it seriously when the promise is made yet again.

What makes them more hopeful now? For one thing, the need is severe. Route 1A often turns into a nightmarish sea of brake lights at rush hour. Route 1, the other main north-south route in that area, isn’t much fun, either. Future redevelopments of the former Suffolk Downs and Wonderland racetracks will inevitably add to the crush.

State officials are also under increasing pressure to curb greenhouse gas emissions from transportation sources, such as the cars that pack those roadways.

The Lynn ferry might help, but local politicians have been unable to secure the state subsidies they need to revive the commuter boat service.

Crighton says he would prefer an extension that crosses over Route 1A and heads north along the existing commuter rail right-of-way, adding another four-plus miles to the Blue Line, to downtown Lynn. The price tag for that one was $600 million – in 2008.

Both Crighton and McGee note that this new study will go beyond the Blue Line to look at the potential for putting rapid transit on the existing tracks into Lynn. Revere officials pine for a new commuter station at the former Wonderland racetrack, to serve development there or whatever gets built at the former Necco candy factory across the tracks. That concept includes some sort of connection across Route 1A, to link the current Blue Line terminus with the commuter line.

Blue Line advocates concede that their dream project, in its simplest form, might not be the most effective solution. Maybe the answer is a spur, similar to the Mattapan trolley at the end of the Red Line, or maybe the MBTA should instead run smaller trains with more frequent service on the existing commuter rail line from Lynn to North Station and back.

Transit advocates will point to a broader effort to prompt the MBTA to convert its notoriously infrequent commuter rail service into something more akin to rapid transit, potentially by electrifying the system. (The trains are currently pulled by diesel locomotives.) State leaders on Monday disclosed some costly estimates for pulling that off: One scenario cost more than $20 billion.

By comparison, the Blue Line extension seems downright inexpensive. And it might even get done more quickly, too.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.