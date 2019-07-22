Vystar acquires Rotmans furniture store

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The largest furniture and flooring store in New England has been acquired.

Vystar Corp. announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Worcester-based Rotmans Furniture and Carpet.

Rotmans, one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the U.S., with 200,000 square feet and 150 employees, was founded by and has been under the leadership of the Rotman family for 50 years.