Learn to use Google Analytics to reach your audience in this course from General Assembly. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

PANEL

By design

Come discuss design with some of Boston’s top professionals at this talk from General Assembly. There will be opportunities to network and gain access to other events. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MIXER

Network after work

Socialize with other young professionals at an Asian fusion restaurant and cocktail bar at this event from BVD Boston. Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m., 2TWENTY2, 222 Friend St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

LAUNCH PARTY

Celebrate with vets

Commemorate the launch of the Boston chapter of Bunker Labs, a nonprofit that helps veterans start their own businesses. There will be networking, drinks, food, and a lecture about analytics. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Venture Café — Cambridge Innovation Center, 1 Broadway, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.