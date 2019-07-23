Frequency Therapeutics raises another $62 million

“This financing comes at an important time for Frequency,” said CEO David Lucchino, who said the company is preparing to begin mid-stage trials of its treatment for hearing loss caused by longtime exposure to loud noise.

The fundraising round, which is Frequency’s third, means it has collected a total of $147 million from investors. And that’s separate from the $80 million that the four-year-old company will receive up front in the deal it just signed with Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma to help develop and market Frequency’s experimental drug outside the United States.

Less than a week after Frequency Therapeutics said it had cut a licensing deal with a big Japanese drug maker, the Woburn biotech announced Tuesday that it has raised $62 million in venture capital from investors enticed by the firm’s efforts to combat hearing loss.

Advertisement

Founded on the premise of using the body’s dormant stem cells to combat disease, Frequency has developed an experimental drug that would be injected through the eardrum into the middle ear of patients with hearing loss, a fairly routine procedure.

The drug would activate so-called progenitor cells that can repair damage in the spiral cavity of the inner ear by generating new hair cells.

The medicine was well tolerated in an early-stage clinical trial of 23 patients, according to Frequency executives. Fifteen patients received the drug in the injection, while eight got a placebo. Researchers followed the patients for three months. Multiple patients who received the drug showed improvements in hearing, according to the firm.

There are no approved drugs to treat hearing loss. Hearing aids and cochlear implants are often used to amplify sounds. But nothing is available to replace damaged hair cells, which help clarify sound and improve speech intelligibility.

The latest round of financing was led by Perceptive Advisors and a syndicate that includes new investors Deerfield Management, RTW Investments and Mizuho Securities Principal Investment, as well as previous investors.

Advertisement

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com