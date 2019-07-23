‘It is going to change the neighborhood’: A conversation about TD Garden with its president

“It is going to change the neighborhood, and I think it helps fill some of the needs of the neighborhood — the grocery store, a movie theatre, and we’re always short on hotels,” Latimer said. “It just changes this entire space that’s been a parking lot.”

Amy Latimer is the president of TD Garden, overseeing the programming at the arena and its recent $100 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion. In a the latest edition of the Globe’s Bold Types video series , Latimer discusses how the new Hub on Causeway mixed-use development will transform both the fan experience and the neighborhood’s streetscape.

Advertisement

Latimer, who attended college on a basketball scholarship, started out in Boston in political fundraising before taking over TD Garden’s marketing department. She rose through the organization (“eight difference offices, seven different jobs”) before ascending to president of the TD Garden.

“I kept raising my hand for jobs that... probably I was 70 percent qualified, but not 100 percent — not on paper, the perfect candidate,” she said. “It was a lot of risk, and I actually kind of liked that. I believe I feel like I can figure it out, or I have great people around me.”

Producers: Anush Elbakyan, Shira Center/Globe Staff. Video Editor: Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff. Camera: Anush Elbakyan, Caitlin Healy, Shelby Lum/Globe Staff.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.