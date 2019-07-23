Justice Department opens antitrust review of big tech companies

The Justice Department did not name specific companies in a news release announcing its review, but noted that it would look into concerns about search, social media and some retail services — presumably putting Google, Facebook, and Amazon on notice.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it would start an antitrust review into how powerful Internet companies had accumulated market power and whether they had acted to reduce competition. The announcement follows similar inquiries underway in Congress and at the Federal Trade Commission, which shares antitrust oversight responsibilities with the Justice Department.

The federal government has turned its full investigative powers on examining the world’s biggest technology companies, building on a backlash against the industry that has been growing for over a year.

Advertisement

The pressure on tech giants has ended decades of deferential treatment toward the industry. In Congress, the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust is holding hearings and conducting its own investigation of the market power and behavior of the big tech companies.

At a hearing last week, with witnesses from Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the subcommittee, said that the government stance for too long was to celebrate the new tech economy rather than scrutinize its corporate leaders.

“Congress and antitrust enforcers allowed these firms to regulate themselves with little oversight,” Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island, said in his opening statement. “As a result, the Internet has become increasingly concentrated, less open, and growingly hostile to innovation and entrepreneurship.”

On Tuesday, Cicilline sent letters to three of the companies at last week’s hearing — Google, Facebook, and Apple. He is seeking answers to questions posed at the hearing, but not directly addressed by the witnesses. Cicilline characterized those earlier replies as “evasive, incomplete, or misleading.”

In announcing the review, the Justice Department said it would look into whether the Internet companies were “harming consumers.” For most of the last four decades, US courts and regulators have interpreted the consumer harm standard of antitrust to mean that company behavior led to higher prices, but it’s challenging to make that argument when services like Google and Facebook are free and Amazon is celebrated for low prices and convenient delivery.

Advertisement

This latest review comes on the heels of the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission splitting up potential antitrust investigations into Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.