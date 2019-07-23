New digs, new energy for Burns & Levinson

But managing partner David Rosenblatt (below) says the new place is worlds away from the old one.

The law firm relocated last week from its longtime home at 125 Summer St. to another downtown tower, at 125 High St. The new office is roughly the same size, about 100,000 square feet, and only a few blocks away.

Burns & Levinson is finding a new burst of energy in its new digs.

“We had been at 125 Summer for 29 years,” Rosenblatt says. “Even though we had done a few renovations, the space was getting tired and it looked like a law firm of the 1980s and 1990s.”

The new space, designed by architectural firm Gensler, has a more modern feel, with a heavier emphasis on shared spaces for collaboration.

Perhaps more important: the firm’s offices are spread over two floors, instead of five. (The floorplates in the new building are much bigger.) That has fostered a stronger sense of community, with the two floors connected by a grand staircase.

And Rosenblatt has noticed that his team – consisting of 125 lawyers and a similar number of other staffers – prefers to be closer to the action. The firm had been in floors five through nine in the previous tower. Now, it’s on levels three and four, overlooking the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Plus, there’s another benefit: views of the Seaport, without having to deal with the Seaport’s notorious traffic jams.

“Panoramic views, high up in towers, are great,” Rosenblatt says. “But you’re kind of removed from what’s going on. There’s much more of a feeling of being in the city [here]. It feels like a whole new neighborhood.”

— JON CHESTO

Suffolk casts wide net for top talent

John Fish is continuing to look outside his industry as he builds his leadership team at Suffolk Construction. The Suffolk CEO recently hired executives from E-Trade (chief marketing officer Lea Stendahl) and General Electric (chief financial officer Puneet Mahajan) for top positions.

Fish’s next C-level hire? Dennis Berger, Suffolk’s chief culture officer, joined last week from CDW Corp., a publicly traded IT company based in the Chicago area. Berger, a veteran human resources executive, will be based primarily at Suffolk’s headquarters in Roxbury.

A spokesman says Berger bought a home in Boston’s South End after he was hired, but will also keep his home in the Chicago area. About 2,100 people work for the company across the country.

“His commitment to operational efficiency and employee engagement will be an important asset as we plan for the continued growth of our operations and focus on attracting and retaining the very best talent throughout the country,” Fish said. — JON CHESTO

Taking advantage of unexpected vacancy

This probably isn’t the way Scott Bluestein wanted to become the chief executive at Hercules Capital.

Hercules, a firm that provides financing for startups, named Bluestein its CEO last week. The company is based in Palo Alto, Calif., while Bluestein is based in Boston.

In its announcement, Hercules noted that Bluestein has been with the company since 2010, and became interim CEO since March 2019. He had been the chief investment officer since 2014. What Hercules didn’t mention: why Bluestein became the interim boss.

The former CEO, Manuel Henriquez, was swept up in the college admissions scandal — the one nicknamed Varsity Blues and prosecuted by the US Attorney’s office in Boston. Henriquez stepped down after he was named, among many other parents, in a vast conspiracy case involving efforts to cheat on tests and other aspects of the college admissions process. Prosecutors had accused Henriquez and his wife of participating in the entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of their two daughters, and also of conspiring to bribe a tennis coach at Georgetown to designate one of those daughters as a top recruit.

Henriquez was a founder at Hercules, but now Bluestein has an opportunity to make his own mark.

— JON CHESTO

At her farewell, they were good sports

After nine years on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Cheryl LaFleur is preparing to enter a new chapter in her career. Whatever she ends up doing, we know which sports teams will command her attention.

LaFleur, a former top National Grid executive who lives in the Boston area, had been appointed to FERC by President Barack Obama. She announced she would be stepping down at the end of August. Democrats in the Senate had apparently declined to back her continued tenure; she previously made it clear she was unhappy to be leaving.

A FERC spokeswoman said LaFleur has not yet disclosed what her next gig will be.

LaFleur participated in her last FERC meeting last week. She took to Twitter to say how much she’ll miss the staff at FERC and in “our energy community.”

FERC chairman Neil Chatterjee may be a Republican appointee, but he’s still a kindred spirit. He took to Twitter to say that he will miss LaFleur’s counsel, leadership, wit, and shared love of the New England Patriots.

At the final meeting with LaFleur, Chatterjee wore a Pats jersey. The other two FERC members, Bernard McNamee and Richard Glick, also saluted LaFleur’s sports allegiances by donning a Celtics jersey and a Red Sox shirt. LaFleur’s response on Twitter: “Thank you so much Neil and your collective attire at the @FERC meeting was the best ever!” — JON CHESTO

