Senate committee unveils ambitious plan to cap drug price hikes, out-of-pocket expenses

“This legislation shows that no industry is above accountability,” Wyden and Grassley wrote in a joint statement. “Passing these reforms, especially those that will affect some of the most entrenched interests in Washington, is never easy.”

The bipartisan effort, spearheaded by Senators Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, and Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat, is projected to save the federal government $85 billion on drug spending over the next decade.

WASHINGTON — The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unveiled a long-awaited package of drug pricing reforms that would cap how much drug makers can hike their prices in Medicare. It would also cap out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare beneficiaries and dramatically reform the program’s prescription drug benefit.

The bill also tweaks other federal drug-payment approaches, including implementing a value-based system for some gene therapies under Medicaid. The bill also ups the maximum rebate allowed under Medicaid, which the committee projected would save taxpayers $15 billion.

The committee estimated the legislation would save beneficiaries $27 billion in out-of-pocket costs and an additional $5 billion in premiums in the coming 10-year period. Those savings are in addition to the $85 billion in savings the bill would generate for taxpayers.

The unveiling comes as Washington has struggled to address rising drug prices despite mounting political pressure. In primary debates, Democratic candidates have excoriated the pharmaceutical industry, as has President Trump in his own speeches. But the Trump administration recently withdrew one major policy initiative and saw another struck down in court.

The result: the responsibility now falls to Congress. Health secretary Alex Azar and other top White House officials recently visited the chambers to support a potential bipartisan Senate package. Last week, Stephen Ubl, the head of the lobbying group PhRMA, stopped by Capitol Hill with Giovanni Caforio, the CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb and chairman-elect of PhRMA’s board.

“While the budget office is still doing its analyses,” Wyden complained to reporters last week, “you’ve got the pharmaceutical lobby all over Capitol Hill buttonholing senators, telling them that if they do anything to hold down prices for consumers and taxpayers, that that’s going to be the end of Western civilization.”

This package, similarly, is sure to be fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry. The cap on price hikes in both Medicare Part B and Part D beyond the rate of inflation is among its most controversial elements. Infighting over that provision, which was spearheaded by Wyden, delayed the bill’s release for weeks.

The Senate is widely expected to pass legislation that aims to lower drug costs, though it is unclear when and to what degree an eventual bill will mirror the one Grassley unveiled Tuesday.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Grassley aides said that the committee had worked with the Trump administration to formulate the plan, but would not say whether they expected the White House’s formal endorsement.

