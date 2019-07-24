Jeff Fuhrer, longtime Boston Fed executive, to retire after 35 years
Jeff Fuhrer, an executive vice president and senior policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire in early 2020, wrapping up a 35-year career with the Federal Reserve System.
The Boston Fed said Wednesday that Fuhrer will step down at the end of September, though he will continue working on monetary policy advising and Federal Open Market Committee matters through the end of January.
“This was a hard decision, but this is a good time in my life and career to move on to other pursuits,” Fuhrer said in the Boston Fed statement.
After starting with the Fed as a senior economist in Washington in 1985, Fuhrer moved to the Boston Fed in 1992 as an assistant vice president and economist, and from 1995 to 2001 he headed its open economy macro/international section. In 2000, Fuhrer was named senior vice president and monetary policy adviser. In 2001 he became director of research, and in 2006 he was named executive vice president.
Fuhrer earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton University, and his master’s and PhD in economics from Harvard University.