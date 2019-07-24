Jeff Fuhrer, longtime Boston Fed executive, to retire after 35 years

Jeff Fuhrer, an executive vice president and senior policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire in early 2020, wrapping up a 35-year career with the Federal Reserve System.

The Boston Fed said Wednesday that Fuhrer will step down at the end of September, though he will continue working on monetary policy advising and Federal Open Market Committee matters through the end of January.

“This was a hard decision, but this is a good time in my life and career to move on to other pursuits,” Fuhrer said in the Boston Fed statement.