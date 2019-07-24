Stocks hit record highs as investors reward solid earnings

Another close, another record high. Wednesday was a day mainly carried by smaller tech stocks, with the Russell 2000 compiling the biggest gain among major indexes, and the Nasdaq rising 70.10 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,321.50, a record close. Despite a weak start, the S&P 500 gained steam and closed up 14.09 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,019.56, also a record. The Dow Jones industrial average fell, dragged down by steep drops from Boeing and Caterpillar. Among the individual stocks, a solid earnings report from Texas Instruments pushed the chipmaker’s stock higher and made the sector the biggest gainer. Some industrial stocks moved higher after UPS beat Wall Street’s financial forecasts. Anthem sank 4.5 percent after the insurer reported higher costs. The health care sector fell broadly, as UnitedHealth Group lost 1.5 percent. Corporate results have been mixed this week, though investors are jumping on some of the best performers during this latest round. This is a heavy week for financial results, with nearly 150 major companies reporting results through Friday.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS