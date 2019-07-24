If you don’t already own a home in Massachusetts, it may be too late

The Massachusetts housing market kept heating up in June, to the dismay of many would-be buyers.

Prices of both single-family homes and condominiums hit record highs last month — which is typically one of the busiest of the year — according to figures out Wednesday. Both the Warren Group and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors reported all-time records. The median price for a single-family home climbed 2.1 percent since last June to $429,000, according to real-estate tracking firm Warren Group, and condo prices surged 9.1 percent, to $420,000.

Yet the volume of sales fell sharply, with single-family homes down 9.3 percent from last June, according to the realtors association, as buyers struggle to find houses they can afford. The real estate trade group said there were fewer homes for sale last month than in any June since it started counting in 2004.