Mohamad Ali leaving Carbonite

Mohamad Ali has stepped down as CEO of Carbonite Inc. after nearly five years of leading the Boston-based data protection firm, to join International Data Group Inc. as its chief executive. Ali will start his new job at IDG on Aug. 1, overseeing the technology media and research company’s worldwide operations from its headquarters in Boston. Steve Munford, chairman of Carbonite’s board, will take over as interim CEO. Munford has experience previously leading Absolute Software and Sophos Group. The Carbonite board said it is launching a comprehensive search to find the next CEO. Ali joined Carbonite in December 2014 to take over for then-CEO and cofounder David Friend. Ali had been working at HP at the time as its chief strategy officer. He previously held top jobs at a number of tech firms, most notably helping to lead acquisitions at IBM. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan cutting 12,500 jobs

Nissan is slashing 12,500 jobs or about 9 percent of its global workforce to cut costs and achieve a turnaround amid tumbling profits, the Japanese automaker said Thursday. Nissan Motor Co. also said it will cut global production capacity by 10 percent and reduce model lineups by at least 10 percent by the end of fiscal 2022. Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa said most of the jobs cut will be auto plant workers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

First private Chinese company launches satellites

A Beijing-based rocket developer sent two satellites into orbit Thursday, becoming China’s first private company to successfully complete an orbital launch, state media said. The launch took place from a satellite center in northwest China on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua state news agency reported. Xinhua said the SQX-1 Y1, a four-stage small commercial carrier rocket, was developed by the firm i-Space. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CASINOS

MGM Resorts to remove six-pointed star logo from security guard’s shirts

Casino operator MGM Resorts International said Tuesday that an inquiry by a weekly Cleveland newspaper has prompted the company to begin removing a six-pointed star logo from the yellow shirts of security guards that a casino guest said ‘‘screams’’ the Jude star Nazi Germany forced Jews to wear. The Cleveland Jewish News pursued the story after a woman noticed the logo, which includes a circle and the MGM lion, at MGM Northfield Park outside Cleveland. June Scharf, of Mayfield Heights, told the Jewish News she has family members who died in the Holocaust and was ‘‘dumbfounded’’ when she saw it while attending a comedy show at the casino on July 13. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall as Fed hints at rate cut

Long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate at their meeting next week. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.75 percent from 3.81 percent last week. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans fell to 3.18 percent from 3.23 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

American Airlines, Southwest affected by continued grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets

American Airlines said Thursday that the long grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets will cut its pretax earnings for 2019 by about $400 million, including $175 million in the second quarter. American issued the estimate as it announced that second quarter profit rose 19 percent to $662 million. The world’s biggest airline has struggled with thousands of cancellations this summer — some caused by the loss of its 24 Max jets and some due to what the airline claims is an illegal work slowdown by mechanics angling for a better labor contract. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines is pulling out of New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport due to the extensive delays caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. It will cease operations at Newark and consolidate them at LaGuardia Airport in New York effective Nov. 3. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Canada and EU agree to establish alternative channel for settling trade disputes

Canada and the European Union agreed to set up an alternate channel for settling trade disputes, sidestepping an international deadlock created by the Trump administration. Canada is the first country to back the EU’s effort to replicate the tools of the World Trade Organization’s appellate body, which is expected to run aground by December because the United States is blocking appointments of new panel members required for a quorum. The United States under President Trump is strangling the WTO’s ability to resolve disputes among its 164 members, saying the appeals panel members have strayed from their mandate. That threatens to paralyze the world’s final forum for adjudicating global trade rules. The EU plan would create an alternate arbitration process that would continue the “essential principles and features” of the appellate body, according to the agreement announced Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FACTORIES

Orders for durable goods rose in June

Orders to US factories for large manufactured goods rose last month after sharp declines the previous two months, propelled by demand for commercial aircraft and cars. Orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — rose 2 percent in June, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That’s after a 2.3 percent decline in May and an even bigger 2.8 percent drop in April. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BROADBAND

Comcast numbers disappoint investors

Comcast Corp. shares declined after the cable giant said its Internet subscribers grew more slowly than a year ago and its TV-customer losses accelerated. Comcast added 209,000 Internet subscribers in the quarter, trailing the year-earlier pace. The company also shed 224,000 pay-TV customers. Investors are paying close attention to Comcast’s Internet business, which has become the main driver of growth as consumers drop their TV subscriptions in favor of online entertainment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNET

Videos aimed at kids draw the biggest audiences on YouTube

YouTube’s most popular and prolific channels racked up 14.2 billion views in one week early this year. Videos starring and aimed at kids drew the biggest audiences, according to a Pew Research Center report. Pew studied footage uploaded during the first week of January from 43,770 YouTube channels. English-language clips featuring children younger than 13 netted three times as many views as others, on average, Pew said Thursday. Videos that starred and attracted kids — measured, in the report, by the presence of nursery rhymes, singalongs, toys, and other traits — were also more popular. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

European Central Bank says stimulus could come soon as economy weakens

The European Central Bank joined the US Federal Reserve in making clear that more stimulus could be coming soon to support an economy weakening in the face of global trade tensions. The ECB’s rate-setting board left its key interest benchmarks unchanged at a policy meeting Thursday but said it could cut them as its next move. It also said it was telling staff to study ways to restart its bond-buying stimulus program in coming weeks. Several analysts said the statements meant the ECB, which sets interest rate benchmarks for the 19 countries that use the euro, could deliver a stimulus package at its next meeting Sept. 12.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS