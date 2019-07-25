Weekend agenda

Saturday, July 27 TRAINING Organize your efforts

Ground yourself in the basics of project management at this workshop from General Assembly. Explore topics such as management methodologies, running meetings, and project management tools. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Learn landlording

Find out what it takes to own or manage residential rental property in Massachusetts at this bootcamp for prospective landlords from nonprofit trade organization MassLandlords. Learn about marketing, property upkeep, legal liabilities, and techniques for handling residents. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cambridge Innovation Center, 1 Broadway, Cambridge. $195 to $205. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday, July 28

SEMINAR

Buying your own home

Learn the ins and outs of purchasing your first house over brews at this info session hosted by Kimberlee Meserve Keller Williams Realty. There will be drinks and door prizes. Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Down the Road Brewery, 199 Ashland St., Everett. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

STREET MARKET

Sell your goods

Flog your wares at this “sidewalk sale” market for Brookline businesses by the Coolidge Corner Merchants’ Association. Participating businesses will be selling jewelry, discounted clothes, toys and games, ice cream, and frozen yogurt. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Coolidge Corner, Harvard Street, Brookline. Free. Contact the organizers any time before the event to sign up or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.