Sprint, T-Mobile receive merger approval from Department of Justice

The green-light from the government’s antitrust watchdogs removes a significant federal hurdle that had been standing in the way of the two telecom giants, which had flirted for years over a potential tie-up in a bid to rival AT&T and Verizon — only to abandon their plans in the face of sustained Washington skepticism.

WASHINGTON — The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint secured final approval on Friday from the Department of Justice, where regulators blessed the combination of the country’s third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers after they agreed to sell off a critical portion of their business to Dish Network.

Advertisement

To win DOJ’s blessings, T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to sell wireless spectrum, telecom infrastructure, and other assets to Dish, a satellite-television company that long harbored ambitions to become a national wireless carrier. The move is meant to satisfy regulators’ concerns that a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint, the country’s third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers, would limit consumers’ options for phone service. Absent those divestitures, DOJ officials said Wednesday that they would have sued to stop the deal, citing the fact it would harm competition and consumers.

‘‘We’ve reached a historic structural settlement with T-Mobile and Sprint after concluding their merger, without this remedy, would substantially harm competition,” said Makan Delrahim, the leader of the DOJ’s antitrust division. ‘‘The remedies set up Dish as a disruptive force in wireless.’’

The Federal Communications Commission still must approve the merger, though the agency’s Republican leaders previously expressed public support for the two wireless giant’s plans. T-Mobile and Sprint also must contend with the attorneys general of New York, California, and other states, who sued in recent weeks to stop the deal, arguing it threatens competition and could result in consumers paying higher prices for their phone service.

T-Mobile, which is operated by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, and Sprint, which is owned by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, announced their $26.5 billion merger last April, describing the deal as necessary to deploy 5G, the next generation of ultra-fast wireless broadband service. Absent such a combination, T-Mobile and Sprint said they could not muster the necessary investments individually, putting them at a major disadvantage against AT&T and Verizon.

Advertisement

The two wireless carriers commenced their campaign to pitch the deal to the FCC, which reviews mergers to see if they benefit the public, and DOJ, which studies competition, at a moment when Democrats and Republicans alike in Washington had started sounding new alarms about the dangers of corporate consolidation. In recent months, the merger attracted heightened attention from a trio of Democratic contenders for the White House in 2020 — Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who said it would result in ‘‘unacceptably high levels of concentration in an already consolidated wireless industry.’’

Consumer groups such as Public Knowledge echoed those concerns, arguing that a combined T-Mobile and Sprint would result in higher prices and fewer options for consumers. Many critics pointed to the fact that T-Mobile already had become a fierce competitor — offering more customer-friendly contracts, for example — precisely because the government had warded off a merger by the two companies in the past.

But T-Mobile and Sprint offered concessions to reshape their deal in recent months in a bid to win over federal regulators. In May, the companies pledged to build out 5G wireless to 97 percent of the country, including much of rural America, while offering ‘‘same or better rate plans at the same or better prices’’ for the next three years. The announcement satisfied Ajit Pai, the chairman of the FCC, who warned the companies would ‘‘suffer serious consequences’’ if they break their promises.