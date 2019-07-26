Trump escalates feud with Apple over offshore factories
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday his administration would deny a request by electronics giant Apple to avoid stiff tariffs his administration had placed on Chinese imports, the latest attempt by the president to force a multinational company to move its manufacturing to the United States.
Trump said on Twitter that Apple “will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China” and that the company should “Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”
The comments underscore how Trump, who has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, is using levies to punish not only China, which he considers a top economic rival, but also US companies that manufacture goods there.
To help cushion the blow, the administration established a process that allows companies to apply for an exemption from the tariffs. Companies must demonstrate that the import cannot be obtained domestically. Administration officials have insisted the process is apolitical. Some of those requests have been approved.
Last week, Apple filed its first request for 15 exclusions with the US trade representative. They include a variety of imported components, like power cables and circuit boards, used in the Mac Pro desktop, a high-end computer that sells for around $6,000. In the requests, the company asserts it cannot acquire the products in the United States or other countries outside China.
“There are no other sources for this proprietary Apple-designed component,” the company wrote.
Trump’s declaration that the request would be denied runs afoul of the US trade representative’s posted rules for exclusions from the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports.