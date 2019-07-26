Trump escalates feud with Apple over offshore factories

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday his administration would deny a request by electronics giant Apple to avoid stiff tariffs his administration had placed on Chinese imports, the latest attempt by the president to force a multinational company to move its manufacturing to the United States.

Trump said on Twitter that Apple “will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China” and that the company should “Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”

The comments underscore how Trump, who has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, is using levies to punish not only China, which he considers a top economic rival, but also US companies that manufacture goods there.