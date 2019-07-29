Boston biz bigwigs try to help new college grads enter the workforce

This has become a personal mission for Kevin Phelan , cochairman of Colliers International’s Boston office and one of the local commercial real estate industry’s best known leaders.

But a group of executives across various industries in the city have banded together in an effort to open more doors for recent college graduates. They just need to find the grads.

While the hiring market is hot in Boston right now, landing that crucial first job often still seems like a daunting challenge.

Signing up volunteers to be mentors turned out to be easy. A few months ago, Phelan approached a captive audience: the three dozen or so power players who meet roughly every two weeks in his downtown office to hear from local dignitaries and chat about issues facing the city. The members of Phelan’s breakfast club are at the top of their careers today. But most remember what it was like to be a nervous 21-year-old.

Nearly everyone agreed to help Phelan and compatriot Ken Montgomery, chief operating officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, get this informal program off the ground. They now have more than 50 executives signed up, an impressive roster that reaches well beyond the breakfast group to include bigwigs such as retired banker Chad Gifford and State Street chief executive Ron O’Hanley.

Here comes the hard part: identifying the future beneficiaries. Montgomery turned to the Boston Private Industry Council — a workforce-focused nonprofit that he chairs — for help. Neil Sullivan, the PIC’s executive director, plans to rally the troops on Aug. 14. That’s when he meets with representatives from several local nonprofits to identify young people they’ve worked with in the past who might benefit from the networking assistance.

Sullivan doesn’t sound too concerned about finding enough takers. Instead, he sounds psyched that the city’s business leaders are stepping up. Much attention is paid to getting kids through high school, and then through college, he says. The follow-through for career success, though, is often lacking, he says. Sullivan cites The Boston Globe’s in-depth project in January that tracked valedictorians of Boston high schools, showing how many of them struggled after graduation.

Phelan isn’t targeting a particular demographic beyond the rather large universe of young adults who need a helping hand or two to make that fresh start. But the PIC’s involvement could help ensure that inner-city kids get access to these top-tier executives, like some of their wealthier counterparts in the suburbs.

Many Boston employers already try to address this gap through their own internship programs — Sullivan singled out State Street and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, just to name two. The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is launching a program this fall aimed at connecting students of color and first-generation college students with professional internships at various places in the city. Chamber chief executive Jim Rooney, one of Phelan’s volunteers, also sees the importance of mentoring help. Rooney says success, as the Globe series on valedictorians reinforced, is often determined more by a young person’s network and connections than by educational attainment. Sometimes, it’s who you know, not what you know.

Phelan knows that as well as anybody. He graduated from Providence College in 1966 with no apparent job prospects. He knocked on doors at big-name employers such as John Hancock and Liberty Mutual – just about anything in business would do — before retreating back to his hometown of Bristol, Conn. While lamenting his fate with his dad at a local bar, he struck up a conversation with a banker there. That person knew someone at State Street, who made a call or two. Within a month, Phelan had that first job.

Much about applying for a position has changed in the five decades since, of course. But one thing hasn’t: Nothing beats the importance of making the right personal connections.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.