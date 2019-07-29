Business agenda

Tuesday, July 30 NETWORKING Connect over drinks

Meet other young businesspeople from the Greater Boston area at this meetup from the Boston Young Professionals Association. There will be opportunities to meet job recruiters. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Explorateur, 186 Tremont St., Boston. $15-$20. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Guard your business

Learn how to use copyrights and trademarking to protect your idea or service at this lecture from CWE Eastern MA. Topics creating and registering a copyrighted product, trademark risks for small businesses, and protecting content online. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., CWE Eastern MA, 24 School St., Boston. $25. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday, July 31

TALK

Get charged up

Explore the future of energy storage at this discussion hosted by the Boston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A and networking. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Enel X, 1 Marina Park Drive, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Get bang for your buck

Figure out the right price for your small businesses’ product at this talk presented by Staples Spotlight. Learn how to establish a pricing strategy based on what customers are willing to pay, and how to maximize profits. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.