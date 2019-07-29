Business agenda
Tuesday, July 30
NETWORKING
Connect over drinks
Meet other young businesspeople from the Greater Boston area at this meetup from the Boston Young Professionals Association. There will be opportunities to meet job recruiters. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Explorateur, 186 Tremont St., Boston. $15-$20. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.
INFO SESSION
Guard your business
Learn how to use copyrights and trademarking to protect your idea or service at this lecture from CWE Eastern MA. Topics creating and registering a copyrighted product, trademark risks for small businesses, and protecting content online. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., CWE Eastern MA, 24 School St., Boston. $25. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.
Wednesday, July 31
TALK
Get charged up
Explore the future of energy storage at this discussion hosted by the Boston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A and networking. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Enel X, 1 Marina Park Drive, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.
CLASS
Get bang for your buck
Figure out the right price for your small businesses’ product at this talk presented by Staples Spotlight. Learn how to establish a pricing strategy based on what customers are willing to pay, and how to maximize profits. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.
