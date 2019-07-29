For some local TV viewers, changes are coming this week

If you get your television programming over the airwaves rather than through a cable or satellite dish, your favorite local channels are about to disappear — but not for long.

This week, nine Boston-area broadcast stations will switch to new frequencies, as part of a plan to make more efficient use of the airwaves and to improve the nation’s cellular data networks. The Federal Communications Commission has sold off frequencies worth more than $19 billion to telecom companies including Comcast, Dish, and T-Mobile, with about $10 billion going to the TV stations.

But now, about one thousand US TV stations must vacate their old frequencies by mid-2020 to make way for cellular service. The major Boston stations are cleared to make the transition at any time between now and Friday. When those stations shift, over-the-air viewers will have to reprogram their TV sets to find their favorite programs.