Verastem names Brian Stuglik as new CEO

“Brian brings deep commercial and biopharmaceutical leadership experience that we believe will accelerate the growth of Copiktra and progress overall company goals,” said Michael G. Kauffman, the firm’s lead director.

Stuglik, a member of Verastem’s board of directors and a veteran of Eli Lilly and Company, succeeds Robert Forrester, who had headed the company since 2013 and resigned in June. Verastem won its first drug approval in September, when the government approved Copiktra, a medicine that treats three forms of blood cancer.

Stuglik has more than three decades of experience in the drug industry in the US and overseas, with a focus on oncology. He spent most of his career at Lilly, culminating in his role as global vice president and chief marketing officer in oncology.

“I am honored to join the Verastem Oncology team as CEO and am energized to build on our commitment to patients as we realize the full potential of Copiktra and the pipeline,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Copiktra to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma in adult patients who relapse or don’t get better as a result of at least two prior therapies. It also approved the drug for adult patients with follicular lymphoma who have already been treated with at least two other therapies.

