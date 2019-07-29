You could ditch the Red Line for this juiced-up e-bike

It wasn’t the java. I was on an electric bike designed by a local entrepreneur, Pushkar Phatak. I could summit small hills without breaking a sweat and quickly accelerate to the speed of traffic on a busy road.

Revved up on iced coffee, I hopped onto a sleek silver bike outside a Newton Starbucks. A few moments later, I was whizzing down a side street at nearly 30 miles per hour.

Phatak describes his Ultimate Commuter Pro as a vehicle designed for bike commuters by a bike commuter; he rides 25 miles a day from Newton to downtown Boston and back — rain, snow, or sunshine. The annual cost to charge up the bike is less than $10, “and there’s no need to worry about a parking spot,” he says.

But the price of to buy an Ultimate Commuter is steep: $6,300. Only a handful of early models have been built. As e-bike sales take off, however — they rose 73 percent last year, according to the research firm NPD Group — Phatak is hoping he can turn what’s currently a side project into a real business.

And he’s hoping that a Guinness world record might help. More on that in a minute.

Phatak says he learned about the needs and headaches of bike commuters by putting thousands of miles on a series of bikes that he either bought or assembled: the lack of shock absorbers, weak brakes, wheels that go out of alignment, the importance of a comfortable seat.

With the Ultimate Commuter, Phatak wanted to build “something that is bulletproof, and can be a true automobile replacement. With a car, you can go thousands of miles between oil changes.” He felt the same ought to be possible with an e-bike — if each component, from handlebars to luggage rack, is chosen carefully.

The frame is titanium for lightness and strength.

The battery can be fully charged in two hours or less, Phatak says.

The motor senses how much effort you’re putting into pedaling and augments that.

The pedals power the rear wheel using a belt rather than a chain, so there’s no risk of getting grease on your pants.

The bike can be ridden in different modes, like eco (for longer battery life) or sport (for maximum speed).

If you’re used to sitting astride a standard commuter bike, riding the Ultimate Commuter is a bit like going from Bruce Banner to Incredible Hulk. You can easily keep up with most Boston traffic on a surface road, and stop on a dime.

The big drawback? The bike weighs 65 pounds, so only the Hulkiest of riders are going to look forward to lugging it up a few stairs or lifting it onto the bike rack on the front of a bus.

For now, the Ultimate Commuter is made locally, but Phatak acknowledges it may make more sense to have the frame made in Asia, and the assembly done here. A first batch of 20 bikes is almost sold out, he says.

A key question for Phatak and his company, Watt Wagons, is whether most consumers who decide to buy an e-bike will opt for something cheaper than the Ultimate Commuter at first.

“That may be somewhat true,” he acknowledges. “People don’t know what they want until they buy it. Your first car may be a beater that gets you from Point A to Point B, but then you graduate to a premium brand.”

(The Ultimate Commuter is far from the most expensive e-bike; California-based Specialized this month released a $14,000 e-bike for road-biking enthusiasts.)

E-bike sales are “one of the few bright spots for the industry, which is constantly challenged,” says Jeffrey Palter, owner of the Cycle Loft, a bike shop in Burlington. But most of what Palter’s shop sells is in the $2,200 to $4,000 price range, he says. He has lots of questions about how Watt Wagons will compete with more-established brands like Trek and Specialized, “who make some of the best e-bikes out there.”

Mark Vautor, general manager of Landry’s Bicycles in Boston, says that “at $3,500, you’ve got an e-bike that rides great, and it goes just as fast as one that costs $5,500 or $6,500.”

Vautor says that “if it weren’t for e-bikes, my business would be in the gutter right now.” But he adds that his store is pretty skeptical about carrying new brands of bikes. “Everything breaks,” he says. “You need a big company that has support behind it.”

So how will a tiny, bootstrapped venture in Boston surmount those challenges? One way, Phatak hopes, is by selling to consumers directly over the Internet.

But another part of his plan is to attempt to set a Guinness world record and leverage the resulting publicity. One of Phatak’s advisers is Ravi Kempaiah, a PhD student at the University of Chicago who, in 2016, set a record by traveling 5,100 miles on an e-bike in 34 days.

Kempaiah is planning to ride more than 400 miles next month in Nova Scotia on the Ultimate Commuter over 24 hours, using less than $1 worth of electricity. The attempt to set a record will be at Scotia Speedworld, a racetrack in Halifax.

Success could help “establish our product as a reliable electric commuter and touring bike,” Phatak says. “That is a huge segment, and there are a very few premium bikes targeted for all-weather, maintenance-free commuting.”

Phatak is hoping it will be a buck well spent on the future of his e-bike.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.