Business agenda

Celebrate Boston’s startup scene with food trucks and live music at this gathering hosted by BostInno. Winners of the “2019 Coolest Companies” will be crowned. Thursday, The Lawn On D, 420 D St., Boston. $20 to $170. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com .

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

Windup and pitch

Take a shot at securing millions in funding for your enterprise at this event from Startupalooza. Contestants will pitch to a panel of judges representing venture capital firms. All business ideas are welcome. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., 182 Memorial Drive, building 4, room 4-270, Cambridge. $20 to $45. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Look to the future

Consider impending difficulties for workers in Boston at this discussion from Untapped Potential Boston. Topics will include the rising cost of living in Boston, automation, and the gig economy. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Venture Cafe Cambridge, CIC Building, 1 Broadway, fifth floor, Havana Conference Room, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Analyze this

Learn how to use the right analytics to grow your business at this class from General Assembly. Discover how to use data to understand your business and how to present data coherently to investors, team members, and customers. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $40. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

