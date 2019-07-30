Huawei’s sales jump, despite Trump’s blacklisting

Still, Huawei’s troubles with Washington have not left it unscathed. Its smartphone sales outside China plummeted after the Trump administration restricted the company’s access to US technology in May, though Liang said they had since recovered somewhat.

“Neither production nor shipment has been interrupted, not for one single day,” Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei’s board of directors, said Tuesday.

BEIJING — A little over two months after Huawei’s chief executive began comparing his embattled company to a bullet-riddled fighter plane, the Chinese tech giant said its sales for January through June grew by nearly a quarter from a year earlier, a sign the Trump administration’s clampdown has hardly brought the company crashing to the ground.

Advertisement

Revenue for the first half of the year came in at $58 billion. But second-quarter sales grew by less than 13 percent from a year earlier, compared to 39 percent growth in the first quarter. Huawei did not indicate this in its news conference Tuesday, highlighting only the combined figures for the first half of the year. Because it is not publicly traded, it can be selective about which financial results to release.

Liang also warned the second half of the year might be more challenging.

Huawei’s future has been uncertain since Washington began ratcheting up efforts to undermine the company, saying its products are dangerously susceptible to influence and disruption by the Chinese government. Huawei rejects the insinuations. Its fate is now entangled in talks between the United States and China to end their yearlong tariff war.

After US officials spent months warning the world about the risks of using Huawei’s equipment to build next-generation wireless networks, the Commerce Department took direct aim at the company in May, putting it on an export blacklist. This meant US companies would need permission to sell Huawei the chips and other components that go into its products.

Advertisement

US tech suppliers swiftly halted shipments to Huawei in response. The Chinese company’s founder and chief executive, Ren Zhengfei, predicted in June that revenue this year would be around $30 billion less than previously forecast. Before long, though, some US companies decided they could resume selling certain items to Huawei, despite the blacklisting. Their lawyers determined Washington’s restrictions did not apply to hardware made outside the United States that did not contain much in the way of sensitive American technology.

“Once we determined that we could continue to resume most of those products, it really got back to normal pretty quickly,” Dave Pahl, head of investor relations at the chip maker Texas Instruments, said during a conference call with analysts last week.

Then, after meeting with China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, in Japan last month, President Trump said the administration would permit more US sales to Huawei, in a gesture meant to smooth the path toward a trade deal.

Huawei cannot breathe easy, however. The Commerce Department still has not indicated exactly how it will decide who gets licenses to sell to the company. US trade negotiators were in Shanghai on Tuesday to try once more to piece together an accord.

Some of Huawei’s US partners have already started making potentially hard-to-reverse changes to their operations in response to the blacklisting. The electronics manufacturer Flex said last week that it had scaled down its activities in China for supplying Huawei.

Advertisement

At the news conference Tuesday, Liang said Huawei’s ability to supply equipment for next-generation 5G wireless networks had not been affected by the Commerce Department’s restrictions. The company had made adequate preparations in advance, he said.

In fact, he said, Huawei has signed 11 additional 5G contracts since the May blacklisting, bringing the total number of 5G contracts for the company to 50, across 30 countries.

Liang also said Tuesday that Huawei’s smartphone sales outside China had recovered to some degree since the blacklisting. Immediately after the Commerce Department’s action, many phone buyers in Europe and other places shied away from Huawei handsets, out of concern the devices would not be able to run Google’s Android operating system and other Google apps.

Huawei’s handset sales have been surging in China, where many Google services are blocked anyway. But for the rest of the world, it remains unclear whether the Silicon Valley giant will be given permission to serve Huawei smartphone users. Liang acknowledged that Huawei still had work to do to ensure the health of its consumer device business, which accounted for over half the company’s revenue in the first six months of the year.