Thursday, Aug. 1 REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.75 percent interest from 3.81 percent the week before.

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build a network for referral business at this meet-and-greet by business organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., 125 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Get the picture

Find out how to use the ubiquitous image-editing program Adobe Photoshop at this class from General Assembly. Students will learn the basics of the program and discuss design fundamentals and design trends. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Express yourself

Learn the fine art of networking at this group discussion hosted by BostonSpeaks. Learn how to create engaging conversations and maintain relationships with other professionals. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get the gig

Learn how to sell your product or service to the federal government at this training session from the US Small Business Administration. Learn about the application process and the programs for which your business may qualify. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, Tip O’Neill Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

