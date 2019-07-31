Shields Health to sell stake to Walgreens and Welsh Carson for up to $900 million

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the investment is valued at between $800 million and $900 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Shields Health founder and CEO Jack F. Shields and his management team plan to stay in place after the transaction is completed in the current fiscal quarter.

Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy company founded by a former top executive of Shields MRI, said Wednesday that it agreed to sell an equity stake to investment firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and drugstore giant Walgreen Co.

Shields Health, based in Stoughton, has established on-site pharmacy programs at more than 30 health networks across the country. The pharmacies, which are owned by the hospital systems, focus on specialties such as oncology, neurology, rheumatology, and diabetes.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand its customer base and add new disease areas.

Before starting the company in 2012, Jack Shields was president of Shields MRI for 20 years. Shields MRI was founded by his father, Thomas F. Shields, and Jack Shields remains a shareholder of the medical imaging company.

Centerview Partners was Shield Health’s financial adviser, while Goodwin Procter and Pepper Hamilton were its legal advisers. Ropes & Gray and Sidley Austin were the legal advisers for Welsh Carson and Walgreens, respectively.

