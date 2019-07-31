Dow falls more than 300 points as hopes for further rate cuts fade
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate for the first time in a decade but left investors feeling uncertain about the likelihood of further cuts.
The quarter-point cut announced Wednesday was widely expected, so investors focused on Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks during a news conference for hints about the Fed’s future plans.
Powell said there could be more cuts, but the central bank was not intending to embark on a long cycle of lowering rates.
Tech stocks fell the most. Microsoft lost 2.9%.
The S&P 500 fell 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,980.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 333 points, or 1.2%, to 26,864. It was down 478 earlier.
The Nasdaq fell 98 points, or 1.2%, to 8,175.