Dow falls more than 300 points as hopes for further rate cuts fade

APJuly 31, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Traders react moments before the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the Federal Reserve announced a cut in interest rates on July 31.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate for the first time in a decade but left investors feeling uncertain about the likelihood of further cuts.

The quarter-point cut announced Wednesday was widely expected, so investors focused on Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks during a news conference for hints about the Fed’s future plans.

Powell said there could be more cuts, but the central bank was not intending to embark on a long cycle of lowering rates.

Tech stocks fell the most. Microsoft lost 2.9%.

The S&P 500 fell 32 points, or 1.1%, to 2,980.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 333 points, or 1.2%, to 26,864. It was down 478 earlier.

The Nasdaq fell 98 points, or 1.2%, to 8,175.