Dow falls more than 300 points as hopes for further rate cuts fade

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate for the first time in a decade but left investors feeling uncertain about the likelihood of further cuts.

The quarter-point cut announced Wednesday was widely expected, so investors focused on Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks during a news conference for hints about the Fed’s future plans.

Powell said there could be more cuts, but the central bank was not intending to embark on a long cycle of lowering rates.