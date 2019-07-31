The Fed’s tug-of-war with Wall Street will drag on despite an unusual rate cut

But stock prices promptly slumped as Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that he didn’t anticipate a string of additional reductions. Many investors had assumed at least another quarter-point cut as soon as September, and perhaps more, and had driven stocks up to record levels.

After clamoring for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, big investors got their wish on Wednesday: The central bank, as widely expected, trimmed its benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point, a move officials said they took to insulate a relatively healthy US economy from a global slowdown and mounting trade strife.

With Wall Street, it’s always “what have you done for me lately?”

“We’re thinking of it as essentially in the nature of a mid-cycle adjustment to policy,” Powell said at a news conference following the release of the Fed’s statement. “It’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts.”

The Dow Jones average fell 334 points, or 1.2 percent, to 26,864. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 1.1 percent.

President Trump, who has complained repeatedly that the Fed is holding back the economy with high rates, weighed in with his own objection.

“What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, The European Union and other countries around the world,” he said on Twitter. “As usual, Powell let us down.”

Of course, the president is eager to see the economy — a bright spot in his first term — grow through the election next year.

The central bank’s action was quite un-Fed-like; policy makers rarely cut rates when the economy is chugging along like it is today, with a strong job market and consumers spending at a brisk clip. Two members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee — Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, and Esther George, his counterpart at the Kansas City Fed — voted against the cut, which takes the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 percent-2.25 percent. They wanted rates to remain steady, while 10 others backed the reduction.

The Fed also said it would end the runoff of its $3.8 trillion asset portfolio on Thursday, two months earlier than previously planned. That is another way to stimulate the economy.

Powell justified the action by citing soft business investment as evidence that weaker economies in Europe and China were threatening US growth, which dropped to a 2.1 percent rate in the second quarter from 3.1 percent in the preceding three months. Also hurting business confidence is the US trade fight with China, he said. A brief round of talks in Shanghai ended Wednesday with no apparent sign of progress.

The Fed has the flexibility to ease credit, which will lead to lower rates on consumer loans but also cut interest paid on savings accounts. Inflation remains stubbornly below its 2 percent target, so Powell can afford to give a jolt to the economy without much risk of sparking a surge in prices. Too little inflation is actually a bad thing because it can lead to deflation, where prices — and wages — spiral downward.

But the Fed’s move does come with other risks.

First, with rates well below pre-financial-crisis levels, Powell now has less ammunition to work with if the economy sours down the road.

Second, the Fed is in danger of being held captive by Wall Street. Last fall, when policy makers were raising rates, the market tanked. Stocks recovered only after Powell pledged to be patient before making additional moves, and then put more increases on hold.

Wednesday’s rate cut feels like the Fed is seeking to take back its widely criticized quarter-point rate hike in December, which turned out to be the last of a tightening cycle that began in 2015. Will another temper tantrum by the market pressure the Fed to ease again?

To be fair, investors have some reason to gripe.

“Today marks a shift in monetary policy from being certain [about where the Fed is headed] to being more uncertain,” said Michael Arone, managing director at Boston-based State Street Global Advisors and chief investment strategist for its US exchange-traded funds business.

Powell didn’t rule out another rate cut, but he wasn’t clear on what conditions would trigger one. And after having the full support of his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee, he had one dissenting vote at the June meeting and the two on Wednesday.

“For the rest of the year we are not sure whether they will cut more or pause,” Arone said. “That’s why investors aren’t happy today.”

Then again, Wall Street is never satisfied. Rates can never be too low for the stock market. The tug-of-war with the Fed is far from over.

