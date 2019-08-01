Healey says electricity suppliers still overcharging customers

Many Massachusetts residents who have switched energy suppliers are still paying too much for electricity, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a new report released Thursday.

The report found that consumers who had switched to competitive electricity suppliers paid $76.2 million more a year than if they had stayed with their state-regulated utilities, such as Eversource Energy and National Grid. The period covered the fiscal year that ended in June, 2018.

Healey has been hammering away at so-called competitive electricity suppliers, saying they often scam residents with deceptive marketing tactics that dangle low prices but end up costing more. In March 2018, she released a similar report showing that consumers had paid $176.8 million more than they should over a two-year period.