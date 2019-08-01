Stocks slump after Trump puts more tariffs on Chinese goods

The price of US crude oil skidded nearly 8 percent, its biggest drop in more than four years and a signal that investors fear the economy could slow.

The news erased a broad rally on Wall Street, leading to the market’s fourth straight loss. Bond prices surged, sending yields sharply lower, as investors sought safety.

Stocks slumped Thursday and bond prices spiked after President Trump surprised markets with a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of goods from China that will begin next month.

Investors were caught off guard because the White House had said a day earlier that Beijing had promised to buy more farm goods. That came just as the latest round of trade talks were ending.

Companies that rely heavily on doing business with China took the brunt of the selling Thursday. Electronics retailer Best Buy went from a slight gain to a drop of 10.8 percent in heavy trading. Apple went from a gain of 1.4 percent to a loss of 2.2 percent.

‘‘Investors never like to be taken by surprise, and that’s what happened today,’’ said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The S&P 500 index dropped 26.82 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,953.56. It has fallen for four straight days since setting a record high on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 280.85 points, or 1 percent, to 26,583.42. It briefly swung about 600 points as the sell-off intensified.

The Nasdaq lost 64.30 points, or 0.8 percent, or 8,111.12. The Russell 2000 index of small companies slid 23.84 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,550.76.

The escalation in the long-running and costly trade dispute comes only a couple of days after both sides resumed negotiations. In tweets, Trump noted that while the slow-moving trade talks have been ‘‘constructive,’’ China has not followed through on some prior agreements.

The new tariff would take effect Sept. 1. The United States has already applied tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion worth of goods from China. Beijing retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, including agricultural products, in a direct shot at Trump supporters in the US farm belt.

Unlike the earlier set of tariffs, which were meant to minimize the impact on ordinary Americans by targeting industrial goods, the new ones would affect a wide range of consumer products.

The announcement came a day after Trump expressed frustration that the Federal Reserve wasn’t cutting interest rates more aggressively.

The Fed cut its key interest rate for the first time in a decade Wednesday, citing uncertainty over trade conflicts as a factor in the decision to lower rates in an otherwise healthy economy. However, Fed chairman Jerome Powell suggested the central bank was not embarking on an extended cycle of cutting rates, as many investors had hoped.

Banking, industrial, and consumer discretionary were among the hardest-hit sectors. Bank of America dropped 3.9 percent, Boeing slid 2 percent, and Gap tumbled 7.9 percent.

Energy stocks also fell sharply as crude oil prices sank. Exxon Mobil lost 2.6 percent.

Utilities and real estate stocks rose as traders shifted money into more stable, high-yield stocks.

Prices for US government bonds rose sharply, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.90 percent, the lowest since the 2016 election. That yield, a benchmark used to set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, has been declining steadily since November, when it traded as high as 3.23 percent.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note slid to 1.73 percent from 1.87 percent late Wednesday, a very large move.

The latest jump in bond prices is signaling that investors still feel there is a risk of an economic downturn, said Michelle Girard, chief US economist at NatWest Markets.

‘‘The feeling remains that this is not going to be one-and-done and the Fed is still going to have to lower rates again this year,’’ Girard said.

The price of US crude oil skidded 7.9 percent, the largest drop since February 2015.

Traders continued to pore over corporate earnings reports Thursday, with several big companies reporting surprisingly good results. The latest reports have been better than Wall Street expected just a month ago.

Investors still have some key financial reports to look out for this week. Exxon and Chevron will report results Friday. The government will also release its employment report for July on Friday.

Qualcomm fell 2.7 percent after the chip maker gave investors a surprisingly weak profit and revenue forecast because of problems in China. A ban on exports to China’s Huawei, which is part of the ongoing trade war, is hanging over the company.

The price of benchmark US crude oil fell $4.63 to settle at $53.95 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, sank $4.55 to $60.50.