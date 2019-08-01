Stonewall Kitchen has a new owner — and bigger ambitions
Stonewall Kitchen has a new owner that wants to make the Maine-based specialty food brand a household name across North America.
The purveyor of gourmet jams and jellies was sold to Audax Private Equity, a Boston-based investment firm. It had been owned by a New York firm, Centre Partners, since 2014, and under its tutelage expanded its national distribution and partnered with local chain restaurant Legal Sea Foods.
Stonewall Kitchen has also made a series of acquisitions, including cocktail accessory brand Tillen Farms, culinary oil and vinegar brand Napa Valley Naturals, and organic Italian pasta brand Montebello.
“We’ve experienced a significant amount of growth over the last five years, and by partnering with Audax, we’ll look to provide even more innovative, high-quality and delicious products for our customers and guests as we continue to grow going forward,” said John Stiker, chief executive of Stonewall Kitchen, in the statement.
The company’s management will remain the same, the statement said.
