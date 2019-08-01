Stonewall Kitchen has a new owner — and bigger ambitions

Stonewall Kitchen has a new owner that wants to make the Maine-based specialty food brand a household name across North America.

The purveyor of gourmet jams and jellies was sold to Audax Private Equity, a Boston-based investment firm. It had been owned by a New York firm, Centre Partners, since 2014, and under its tutelage expanded its national distribution and partnered with local chain restaurant Legal Sea Foods.

Stonewall Kitchen has also made a series of acquisitions, including cocktail accessory brand Tillen Farms, culinary oil and vinegar brand Napa Valley Naturals, and organic Italian pasta brand Montebello.