This cheese shop’s a slice of old Boston

Forty years later, he is doing a lot more than slicing.

Roy Fournier’s father-in-law had one question for him when he asked Fournier to start working at his cheese shop on Blackstone Street near Faneuil Hall:

Since Fournier officially took over Harry’s Cheese and Cold Cuts around 1999, he has had to deal with competition from grocery store chains and long hours, as well as gentrification and the changing tastes in cheese that have come with it.

“Mild cheddar cheese is what I used to sell, nothing really exotic,” Fournier says during an interview at the 200-square-foot shop. “Now, everyone is into the gourmet cooking.”

So he stocks his shelves with varieties such as aged Gouda, gruyere, and manchego. But you won’t find tasting notes written carefully on white cards here. Fournier lists each cheese and its comparatively low price in black marker on neon-colored Post-its or poster boards he props up outside the shop.

Vats of olives — kalamata, green, and black — sit between one of his two slicers and a fridge filled with brie and blue cheese. Outside are large barrels full of ice-cold water that he sells for $1 a bottle. Those barrels were once filled with cans of Coca-Cola. When Fournier started working at Harry’s, it was rare for anyone to ask for water.

“If they asked for a bottle of water, I’d laugh at them,” he says. “Back in the day, it might be someone from out of state, like California.”

Harry’s has always been on Blackstone Street, a short stretch of small stores and businesses between Hanover and North streets that was laid down in 1833 and became part of Boston’s open-air market, where pushcart vendors still hawk fruit and vegetables every Friday and Saturday.

A fire destroyed the first store 35 years ago. Fournier’s father-in-law, Harry D’Orsi, simply moved a few doors down to the current tiny space.

“We call it the closet,” Fournier says. “I used to have a bathroom when I lived up north that was bigger than this store.”

He’s never considered changing the name of the shop, even after the retirement of his father-in-law, who died about 11 years ago.

“It started out as Harry’s, and I thought he would feel good by me not taking the name away,” Fournier says. “He felt proud that his name was still being honored like that. And honestly speaking, a lot of people think my name is Harry. I don’t correct them.”

Fournier sells prosciutto, other meats, pasta sauces, and condiments, but 80 percent of his business is cheese. He has remained competitive by keeping prices far lower than those at Whole Foods and high-end cheese shops, where a pound of cheese can reach north of $30.

At Harry’s, the most expensive cheese retails at $$19.99 a pound.

Asked how he keeps prices low, Fournier shrugs.

“I shop around and look for the best deals,” he says.

He is more likely to close the shop because the neighborhood is changing so quickly.

For more than a year, construction crews have been digging in front of Harry’s and the half-dozen other mom-and-pop shops on Blackstone Street.

The crews are laying down the groundwork for a hotel planned across the street. The construction has also displaced the pushcart vendors who used to set up shop in front of Harry’s and the half-dozen other stores on Blackstone Street.

Now, those vendors, which attract huge crowds that once spilled into Harry’s, have been forced at least a block away.

“My business is probably down 40 percent,” Fournier says. “I don’t see myself doing this in five years.”

Fournier, a 65-year-old grandfather of three who works nearly 60 hours a week running the shop and buying from wholesalers, says he is at peace with retiring.

He is more worried about the fate of his neighbors — a pizza shop, a pub, and stores selling Middle Eastern food and halal meat that are run by men and women who may be pushed out by the encroaching development.

“I’m sure the rents are going to go up,” Fournier says. “Everybody is on edge about what’s going to happen. Is it going to affect their business?”

He admits he would not miss being around cheese every day. Years of slicing it, sampling it, and selling it have moved it far down on his list of go-to snacks, he jokes.

“If you were to have a party and put cheese out, I’d go straight for the chicken wings,” Fournier says, laughing. “If you worked at a McDonald’s for 10 years, you wouldn’t want to go for the burgers.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.