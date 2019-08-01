Weekend agenda

Saturday, Aug. 3 POTLUCK Lunch with professionals

Dine in the park at this picnic thrown by the Massachusetts chapter of the Association for Women In Science. Attendees are encouraged but not required to bring food to share. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Larz Anderson Park, Goddard Avenue and Newton Street, Brookline. Free with registration. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Excel at Excel

Learn about the spreadsheet program Microsoft Excel at this training from General Assembly. The basics of the application, including calculation, formatting, and charts, will be covered. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4

SEMINAR

Finding your dream home

Explore the real estate market over brews at a home buying seminar from Keller Williams realty. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

