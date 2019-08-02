Recent home sales in Boston and Cambridge (July 31)

12 Islington St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 1,870 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,658-square-foot lot. $607,000

7-9 Reedsdale St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1880, 4,266 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,509-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

15 N Beacon St. #904 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 669 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 699-square-foot lot. $475,000

28 Quint Ave. #54 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 455 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 455-square-foot lot. $335,500

BACK BAY

347 Commonwealth Ave. #D Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,650-square-foot lot. $4,950,000

776 Boylston St. #E9H Condo High-Rise, built in 2008, 1,906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,906-square-foot lot. $3,668,560

369 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,797 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,797-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

390 Commonwealth Ave. #805 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $1,105,000

377 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 597 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 597-square-foot lot. $700,000

416 Commonwealth Ave. #116 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 673 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 673-square-foot lot. $668,000

293-295 Commonwealth Ave. #1A Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 362 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 362-square-foot lot. $482,000

BEACON HILL

34-1/2 Beacon St. #3 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,092-square-foot lot. $1,395,000

58 Myrtle St. #5 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $1,017,500

11 Revere St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1850, 610 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $682,000

51 Revere St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1850, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 688-square-foot lot. $600,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

1 Franklin St. #PH3D Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 3,060 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $6,675,000

18 Greenwich Park #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,816-square-foot lot. $2,440,000

1 Avery St. #17B Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 1,862 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,862-square-foot lot. $2,127,500

100 Lovejoy Wharf #PH2C Condo High-Rise, built in 2017, 1,244 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,675,000

3 Avery St. #501 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2004, 1,509 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,509-square-foot lot. $765,000

43 Westland Ave. #414 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2014, 647 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $749,000

BRIGHTON

2400 Beacon St. #301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,992 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,992-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

45 Nottinghill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,433 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,962-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

673-675 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,146 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,794-square-foot lot. $1,062,000

39 Etna St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,588 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,876-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

101-103 Brayton Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,288 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,518-square-foot lot. $830,500

79 Surrey St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1899, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $400,000

100 Lanark Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1947, 561 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 561-square-foot lot. $380,000

CAMBRIDGE

20 Berkeley St. One-family Victorian, built in 1857, 5,654 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 12,947-square-foot lot. $6,000,000

45 Mount Vernon St. One-family Victorian, built in 1978, 4,550 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 8,256-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

49 Grozier Road One-family Conventional, built in 1929, 2,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,109-square-foot lot. $2,580,000

6 Chauncy Lane One-family Townhse-End, built in 1969, 2,154 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,460-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

421 Walden St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1912, 3,042 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

107 Columbia St. Three-family Decker, built in 1854, 4,158 square feet, 20 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,757-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

82 Larch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,361 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,822-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

21 Stearns St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $2,030,000

CHARLESTOWN

41 Chestnut St. One-family Row-End, built in 1860, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

32 Russell St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1850, 1,465 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

4 Lawnwood Place #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $991,000

47 Harvard St. #C403 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $900,000

16 Union St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $870,000

45 1st Ave. #408 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 1,036 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000

15 Main St. #A Condo Row-Middle, built in 1987, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $651,000

42 8th St. #1411 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

DORCHESTER

92 Grampian Way One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,525 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,919-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

17 Howes St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,540 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,473-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

20 W Tremlett St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,770 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

42-44 Alicia Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1925, 3,152 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,299-square-foot lot. $811,000

106 Greenbrier St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,446 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,451-square-foot lot. $758,000

33 Parkman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,534-square-foot lot. $617,000

9 Thelma Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,110 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,110-square-foot lot. $569,000

EAST BOSTON

140 Chelsea St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1900, 2,996 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,621-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

77 Webster St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,535 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $993,000

179 Putnam St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,838 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $985,000

207 Trenton St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1900, 2,148 square feet, 11 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Cheever Court Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 1,902 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,037-square-foot lot. $675,000

59-61 Havre St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2017, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $595,000

36 Paris St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 687 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 687-square-foot lot. $400,000

265 Lexington St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $328,000

FENWAY

70 Fenway #35 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 425 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 425-square-foot lot. $434,900

65 Park Drive #22 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 315 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 315-square-foot lot. $376,500

HYDE PARK

65 Highland St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,738 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,738-square-foot lot. $449,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

53 Robeson St. #53 Condo, built in 2017, 2,031 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,225,000

32 Lakeville Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,246-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

49 Prince St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,667-square-foot lot. $915,000

29 Peter Parley Road #3 Condo, built in 2017, 1,520 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $772,000

149 Bourne St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,947 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,127-square-foot lot. $716,500

96 Seaverns Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1905, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,092-square-foot lot. $610,000

149 South St. #1 Condo, built in 1905, 1,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Beaufort Road #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1905, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $591,000

MATTAPAN

92 Gladeside Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 1,836 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,867-square-foot lot. $651,000

849 Cummins Hwy Three-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,480 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,875-square-foot lot. $458,000

158 Colorado St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 1,601 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,007-square-foot lot. $408,000

NORTH END

4-6 Henchman St. #6 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 855 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 855-square-foot lot. $700,000

26 Unity St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 456 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 456-square-foot lot. $410,000

ROSLINDALE

56 Cornell St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $965,000

138 Brown Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1859, 2,484 square feet, 11 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,074-square-foot lot. $700,000

655-657 Hyde Park Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,135 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,151-square-foot lot. $683,000

25 Montvale St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,743 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,743-square-foot lot. $600,000

61 Ardale St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1925, 1,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,208-square-foot lot. $585,000

14 Symmes St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,286 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,412-square-foot lot. $550,000

19 Stellman Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1925, 934 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $440,000

ROXBURY

5 Millmont St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1905, 3,456 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

119 George St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 2,628 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,960-square-foot lot. $722,500

121 George St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1905, 2,628 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 1,960-square-foot lot. $722,500

15 Wayne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $568,750

SOUTH BOSTON

1772 Columbia Road Three-family Decker, built in 1912, 4,005 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 3,311-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

30 Telegraph St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1865, 2,325 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $1,279,500

141 Dorchester Ave. #807 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,340 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,340-square-foot lot. $1,247,000

768 E 5th St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 2017, 1,692 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,125,000

81 Dresser St. #81 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,903 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,103-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

532 E 5th St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 2,490 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,582-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

518 E 6th St. #7 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1906, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $925,000

495 E Broadway #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,256 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,256-square-foot lot. $830,000

SOUTH END

189 W Brookline St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 3,981 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $3,450,000

20 Dartmouth St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,475 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $3,261,900

77 Montgomery St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,315 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,900-square-foot lot. $3,234,000

116 Chandler St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,284 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,280-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

80 Worcester St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

21 Father Francis Gilday St. #106 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,726-square-foot lot. $1,619,000

35 Fay St. #103 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2004, 1,883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,883-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

30 E Springfield St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 1,319 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,319-square-foot lot. $1,149,000

548 Tremont St. #5 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 1,072 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

90 Worcester St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 870 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 870-square-foot lot. $940,000

24 Worcester Sq #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826-square-foot lot. $859,000

25 Dartmouth St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 703 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 703-square-foot lot. $805,000

83 Dartmouth St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 725 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 725-square-foot lot. $755,000

16 Claremont Park #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1986, 666 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 666-square-foot lot. $729,012

549 Columbus Ave. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 439 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 439-square-foot lot. $537,500

WEST ROXBURY

29 Glenham St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $950,000

65 Lasell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1931, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,540-square-foot lot. $730,000

36 Courtney Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $656,000

1 Furbush Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,876-square-foot lot. $626,004

10 Alta Crest Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,052-square-foot lot. $608,000

55 Running Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,438 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,291-square-foot lot. $525,000

54 Bryon Road #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1950, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 625-square-foot lot. $320,000