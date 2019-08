Recent home sales north of Boston (July 31)

10 Woodland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 3,269 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

2 Shandel Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 6,162 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

21 Orchard Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 4,606 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $896,500

BEVERLY

6 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 3,318 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,534-square-foot lot. $915,000

5 Douglas Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,233 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,230-square-foot lot. $675,000

Advertisement

201 Elliott St. #510 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $565,000

BOXFORD

82 Georgetown Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,604 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 274,864-square-foot lot. $942,000

39-A Adams Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 268,330-square-foot lot. $751,000

17 Towne Road One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,772 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $685,000

BURLINGTON

5 Hancock St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1996, 3,107 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 37,102-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

1 Raymond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

10 Donald Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,545 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,157-square-foot lot. $990,500

CHELMSFORD

3 Tanglewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,068-square-foot lot. $600,000

215 Westford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $475,000

311 Littleton Road #54 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,227 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $380,000

Advertisement

CHELSEA

27 Beacon St. Two Family, built in 1857, 2,559 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,102-square-foot lot. $795,000

222 Clark Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 2,601 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,922-square-foot lot. $625,000

60 Dudley St. #318 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,405 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $492,000

DANVERS

11 Ipswich River Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1986, 3,523 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 53,270-square-foot lot. $790,000

43 Poplar St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,185 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,855-square-foot lot. $695,000

152 Water St. #17 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $645,000

GLOUCESTER

102 Wheeler St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1900, 3,686 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,500-square-foot lot. $1,556,500

6 Bickford Way Two Family, built in 1916, 1,921 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,206-square-foot lot. $1,292,500

473 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,616 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,530-square-foot lot. $938,000

HAMILTON

55 Fox Run Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,799 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,440-square-foot lot. $781,350

46 Martel Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,072 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,950-square-foot lot. $629,000

HAVERHILL

15 Mahoney Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,602 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,436-square-foot lot. $569,000

Advertisement

11 Bradford Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,509 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $460,000

147 Orchard Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,098 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $445,000

LAWRENCE

284 High St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 4,558 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

28-30 Granville St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1915, 2,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,877-square-foot lot. $460,000

60 Coolidge St. One-family Conventional, built in 1895, 2,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $346,000

LOWELL

105 Crosby St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 4,983 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,049-square-foot lot. $549,000

157 Draper St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,744 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,740-square-foot lot. $402,000

8 Eddy St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,851 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $359,900

LYNN

409 Chestnut St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 3,603 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,820-square-foot lot. $690,000

270 Boston St. Two Family, built in 1910, 2,924 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,675-square-foot lot. $680,000

28 Upham Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1990, 1,279 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,119-square-foot lot. $550,000

LYNNFIELD

19 Orchard Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 41,356-square-foot lot. $990,000

Advertisement

350 Walnut St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 3,353 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,010-square-foot lot. $816,000

26 Bluejay Road One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 3,998 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 162,145-square-foot lot. $784,000

MALDEN

214-216 West St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 2,828 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,464-square-foot lot. $790,000

8 Swan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $753,000

11 Phillips St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,541 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 4,256-square-foot lot. $750,000

MANCHESTER

27 Lincoln St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,955 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,652-square-foot lot. $647,000

MARBLEHEAD

9 Elizabeth Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 3,984 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,543-square-foot lot. $1,001,000

11 Orchard Circle One-family Conventional, built in 1997, 3,262 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,618-square-foot lot. $855,000

229 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

MEDFORD

78 Windsor Road Two Family, built in 1926, 2,182 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,385-square-foot lot. $930,000

100 Station Lndg #1108 Condo High-Rise, built in 2007, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $822,000

Advertisement

37 Playstead Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,561 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $695,000

MELROSE

49 Larchmont Road One-family Split Level, built in 1940, 2,177 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,380-square-foot lot. $950,000

38 Frances St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

MERRIMAC

2 Bancroft Lane One-family Old Style, built in 1856, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,330-square-foot lot. $400,000

4 Belmore Road One-family Old Style, built in 1921, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,000-square-foot lot. $345,000

METHUEN

43 Sherwood Drive #43 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,766 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $595,000

168-170 Oakland Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,603 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $480,000

82 Sevoian Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,369-square-foot lot. $425,000

NAHANT

16 Castle Road One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,816 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,127-square-foot lot. $455,000

NEWBURYPORT

2 Hamilton Way One-family Conventional, built in 2018, 3,628 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,442-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

19 Finnegan Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $874,900

11 73rd St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,117 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $830,000

NORTH ANDOVER

135 Carter Field Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,548-square-foot lot. $810,000

700 Osgood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 3,506 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $810,000

57 Stage Coach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,254 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,564-square-foot lot. $803,000

NORTH READING

81 Haverhill St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,659 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

14 Darrell Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 126,760-square-foot lot. $899,900

3 Strawberry Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1969, 2,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $690,000

PEABODY

7 Russell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,288 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

155 Winona St. One-family Garrison, built in 1947, 2,244 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,491-square-foot lot. $489,000

4803 Heatherwood Lane #4803 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1987, 2,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $449,900

READING

96 Van Norden Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,586 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 66,420-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

83 Fairchild Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,590 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 39,431-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

283 Woburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,404-square-foot lot. $681,000

REVERE

48 Bradstreet Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,334 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,943-square-foot lot. $660,000

227 Proctor Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 2,389 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

54 Elmwood St.Two Family, built in 1920, 2,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $470,000

SALEM

92 Bay View Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,357 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $820,000

1 Fairfield St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 4,787 square feet, 19 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $660,000

1 Ugo Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $575,000

SAUGUS

22 Curtis Road One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,789-square-foot lot. $605,000

25 Naples Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,640-square-foot lot. $580,000

7 Richardson Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,478-square-foot lot. $530,000

SOMERVILLE

23 Chester St. One-family, built in 1900, 3,126 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,083-square-foot lot. $2,650,000

7 Oak St.Two Family, built in 1900, 2,366 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $1,520,000

51 Avon St. #B Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 2,059 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $985,000

STONEHAM

12-14 Lee St. Two-family Town House, built in 1967, 2,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,308-square-foot lot. $730,000

18 Longbow Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,040-square-foot lot. $675,000

SWAMPSCOTT

34 Phillips Beach Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 5,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,505-square-foot lot. $1,158,000

48 Farragut Road One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,320-square-foot lot. $700,000

WAKEFIELD

150 Parker Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,393-square-foot lot. $735,000

123 Butler Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,359-square-foot lot. $661,000

24 Lake St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,747-square-foot lot. $580,000

WINCHESTER

35 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1901, 5,483 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 25,854-square-foot lot. $2,060,000

333 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 3,473 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 12,970-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

57 Winford Way One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,046 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,069-square-foot lot. $1,688,888

WINTHROP

124 Hermon St.Two Family, built in 1900, 1,826 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $670,000

143 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 2,309 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,589-square-foot lot. $600,000

WOBURN

8 Roman Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

67 Willow St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 995 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,300-square-foot lot. $542,000

134 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,573-square-foot lot. $450,000